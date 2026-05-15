Premier League - Premier League Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Liverpool will kick-off at May 15, 2026, 3:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Aston Villa vs Liverpool are listed below. In the United States, the match is available exclusively on Peacock, which serves as the primary streaming home for Premier League fixtures not broadcast on linear television. Fans can watch live or stream the match directly through the platform.

If you are travelling outside your home country, you may be able to access your usual streaming service by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN), which allows you to connect through a server in your home region and bypass geo-restrictions.

Aston Villa host Liverpool at Villa Park in a Premier League Matchday 37 fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season enters its final stretch.

Villa arrive into this one with their Champions League ambitions under pressure. Unai Emery's side were held to a 2-2 draw by relegated Burnley in their most recent league outing, a result the Villa manager curiously defended with enthusiasm. That dropped point came on the back of a heavy 4-0 Europa League win over Nottingham Forest, though the broader picture tells a more complicated story — Villa have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions.

Aston Villa are also preparing for the Europa League Final on May 20, where they face SC Freiburg in Istanbul. That tournament commitment looms large over squad selection decisions, and Emery will need to manage his resources carefully across what remains a pivotal week for the club.

Liverpool travel to Birmingham with their own inconsistency to address. Arne Slot's side drew 1-1 with Chelsea last time out and sit fourth in the Premier League table, one place and one position ahead of Villa in fifth. Questions continue to swirl around the club's direction, with uncertainty over the manager's future adding a layer of tension to the closing weeks of the campaign.

The visitors are without Mohamed Salah through injury, a significant absence for a team that has already lost to Manchester United and suffered a Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks. Liverpool's attack will need others to step up at Villa Park.

Both sides still have something meaningful to play for when they meet on Sunday afternoon. Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool, including live stream details, TV channel information, and kick-off time.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Aston Villa will be without Amadou Onana, Alysson Edward, and Boubacar Kamara through injury. With those absences factored in, Emery's projected XI reads: E. Martinez; I. Maatsen, E. Konsa, T. Mings, M. Cash; M. Rogers, R. Barkley, Victor Lindelof, J. McGinn, Y. Tielemans; O. Watkins. No suspensions are currently recorded for the home side, though updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Liverpool head to Villa Park with a considerably stretched squad. Alisson Becker, Mohamed Salah, Sepp van den Berg replacement Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Stefan Bajcetic, G. Leoni, and Hugo Ekitike are all sidelined through injury, leaving Slot with limited options across several positions. The projected XI is: G. Mamardashvili; V. van Dijk, C. Jones, M. Kerkez, I. Konate; A. Mac Allister, R. Gravenberch, D. Szoboszlai; R. Ngumoha, J. Frimpong, C. Gakpo. No suspensions are listed for the away side.

Form

Aston Villa's recent run makes for uncomfortable reading ahead of Sunday. Across their last five matches, they have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats — a sequence that underlines the inconsistency Emery's side have shown at a critical stage of the campaign. Their sole victory in that stretch was the emphatic 4-0 Europa League win over Nottingham Forest, which offered a brief reprieve. But losses to Tottenham, Fulham, and in the first leg against Forest, combined with Saturday's draw at Burnley, paint a picture of a team that has been leaking results when they could least afford to.

Liverpool's form over the same period is similarly patchy. They have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding seven. Their 3-1 win over Crystal Palace offered a reminder of their attacking potential, and a 1-2 victory at Everton demonstrated they can grind out results on the road. The 3-2 defeat to Manchester United and the 0-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, though, revealed defensive vulnerabilities that Villa will be keen to expose. Their most recent outing, a 1-1 draw at Chelsea, did little to suggest Slot's side are hitting their stride at the right moment.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 2-0 Liverpool win at Anfield in November 2025, continuing a trend that has favoured the visitors in recent encounters. Across the last five Premier League meetings, Liverpool have won three times, with two draws and no victories for Villa. The series has not been short of goals — a 3-3 draw at Villa Park in May 2024 stands out as the most dramatic of the recent clashes — but Villa have struggled to convert home advantage into results against this opponent.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Liverpool sit fourth and Aston Villa fifth heading into this Matchday 37 fixture, meaning both clubs are separated by a single position in what is a tight race for European qualification.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: