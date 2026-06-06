Today's game between Argentina and Honduras will kick-off at Jun 6, 2026, 8:00 PM.

US viewers can watch Argentina vs Honduras live on Fubo and ESPN Deportes. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Argentina and Honduras meet in an international friendly as Lionel Scaloni's side make their final preparations before the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on home soil across North America.

The world champions enter this match in commanding form, having won all five of their last five fixtures. Argentina have been scoring freely, putting five past Zambia and six past Puerto Rico in recent outings, and Scaloni will want his squad sharp and settled before the tournament begins.

Messi remains the focal point of everything Argentina do. Scaloni has made clear the Inter Miami forward will play for as long as he wants, and the 38-year-old's presence in the squad gives this friendly an added layer of interest as he builds toward what could be a record sixth World Cup appearance.

Honduras arrive in different shape. Diego Vazquez's side have managed just one win in their last five matches, a 3-0 victory over Haiti in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, and were beaten 2-0 by Nicaragua in that same qualifying campaign. A 2-2 draw with Peru in their most recent outing rounds out a mixed recent run.

For Honduras, this is a chance to test themselves against the best in the world before the tournament begins. For Argentina, it is about rhythm, fitness, and getting minutes into legs ahead of their World Cup opener against Algeria on June 16 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Argentina vs Honduras live.

How to watch Argentina vs Honduras with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official team news has been confirmed for either side ahead of this fixture. Argentina have no listed injuries or suspensions, and no probable lineup has been released. Honduras are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both squads are announced.

Form

Argentina arrive in the form of their lives, winning all five of their most recent matches without a single defeat. They have been particularly ruthless in front of goal, beating Zambia 5-0 and Puerto Rico 6-0 in recent friendlies, and edging out Venezuela 1-0 in a tighter contest. Across those five games, Argentina scored 14 goals and conceded just one. Their most recent outing, a 2-1 win over Mauritania on March 27, extended that perfect run.

Honduras have a more modest recent record, picking up one win, three draws, and one loss from their last five. Their only victory came against Haiti, 3-0, in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying. They lost 2-0 to Nicaragua and drew 0-0 twice with Costa Rica in qualifying, before drawing 2-2 with Peru in a friendly on March 31. Honduras scored five goals and conceded four across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The two sides have met three times in the available head-to-head record, with Argentina winning all three. The most recent meeting came on September 24, 2022, when Argentina won 3-0 in a friendly. Before that, Argentina claimed a 1-0 victory in a May 2016 friendly, and won 3-1 away in Honduras in February 2003. Argentina have kept a clean sheet in two of the three meetings.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentina vs Honduras today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: