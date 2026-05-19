Today's game between America de Cali and Tigre will kick-off at May 19, 2026, 10:00 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for America de Cali vs Tigre are listed below. Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect all carry coverage of this Copa Sudamericana fixture.

If you are travelling and find your usual streaming service is blocked due to geo-restrictions, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a supported country, you can access your regular broadcaster and watch the match as normal.

America de Cali and Tigre meet in the Copa Sudamericana group stage, with both sides looking to strengthen their grip on Group A.

America de Cali come into this fixture under pressure. They sit second in Group A but arrive on the back of a 4-0 league defeat to Santa Fe, a result that will have raised questions about their confidence heading into a continental tie.

Their Copa Sudamericana form has been a mixed picture. A 2-0 win over Alianza Atletico showed what they are capable of, but a 2-0 defeat to Tigre in the first leg of this group encounter leaves them with ground to recover.

Tigre, the Argentine visitors, travel to Colombia in a solid position. That first-leg win over America de Cali gave them a commanding advantage, and they have since drawn with CSD Macara to keep their group campaign on track.

In domestic football, Tigre have been inconsistent. They drew 1-1 with Rosario Central and Huracan either side of a 1-0 loss to Sarmiento, suggesting their Liga Profesional form is patchy. But their continental discipline has been sharper.

America de Cali need a result here to stay in contention. Tigre will be content to defend their lead and frustrate a home side that has shown vulnerability in recent weeks.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch America de Cali vs Tigre live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch America de Cali vs Tigre with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for America de Cali ahead of this Copa Sudamericana fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Tigre are similarly without a confirmed team news report at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been listed for the visiting side. Further details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

America de Cali have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-0 league defeat to Santa Fe on May 13, a sharp reversal after the 1-1 draw between the same sides three days earlier. Their best recent showing came in the Copa Sudamericana, where they beat Alianza Atletico 2-0 away from home on May 7. The two defeats in the run, including that 4-0 loss and the 2-0 reverse against Tigre, highlight a fragility that will concern their coaching staff.

Tigre have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five outings. Their most recent match was a 2-2 draw with CSD Macara in the Copa Sudamericana on May 7. The standout result in the sequence was the 2-0 win over America de Cali on May 1, which remains their only victory across the five games. They drew 1-1 with both Rosario Central and Huracan in the Liga Profesional, and suffered a 1-0 defeat to Sarmiento.





Head-to-Head Record

AMC Last match TIG 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Tigre 2 - 0 America de Cali 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the current dataset took place on May 1, 2026, when Tigre won 2-0 at home in the Copa Sudamericana group stage. That result gives Tigre a clear advantage heading into this second encounter between the clubs in the same group.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group A, America de Cali sit second while Tigre are third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch America de Cali vs Tigre today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: