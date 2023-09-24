Ajax vs Feyenoord: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Eredivisie match between Ajax and Feyenoord, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ajax are set to face Feyenoord in an Eredivisie match as they look to put their campaign back on track.

Ajax are coming into this game on the back of a six-goal thriller against Marseille in the Europa League group stage. The Amsterdam side is currently placed 13th in the Eredivisie table with one win out of four games in the league. They lost 3-1 to Twente in their recent league fixture and have managed to collect just five points from four games after an outflux of players in the summer.

Feyenoord are currently fourth in the table after five games, having picked up 11 points from those games and sitting just two points behind table toppers PSV. They are one of the four unbeaten sides in the league so far and are coming into this game on the back of a 2-0 win over Celtic in a UEFA Champions League match.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Ajax vs Feyenoord kick-off time

Date: September 24th, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 am EDT Venue: Johann Cruijff Arena

The game will be played at Johann Cruijff Arena, home of Ajax, at 8:30 am EDT on September 24.

How to watch Ajax vs Feyenoord online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream in the US on ESPN+.

Team news & squads

Ajax team news

Ajax have no fresh injury concerns as all players are available for selection against Feyenoord.

Ajax predicted lineup: Gorter; Gaaei, Sutalo, Hato, Sosa; Berghuis, Tahirovic, Taylor; Borges, Brobbey, Bergwijn.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rulli, Pasveer, Gorter, Ramaj Defenders: Borna Sosa, Josip Šutalo, Gastón Ávila, Anton Gaaei, Nick Verschuren, Jorrel Hato, Ahmetkan Kaplan, Anton Gaaei Midfielders: Berghuis, Van de Boomen, Akpom, Taylor, Tahirovic, Salah-Eddine, Mannsverk, Vos Forwards: Steven Bergwijn, Georges Mikautadze, Carlos Borges, Brian Brobbey

Feyenoord team news

Forward Ayase Ueda returned from international duty with an injury but the rest of the squad is available for selection.

Feyenoord predicted XI: Wellenreuther; Geertruida, Trauner, Hancko, Hartman; Timber, Wieffer; Minteh, Stengs, Ivanusec; Paixao.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bijlow, Wellenreuther, Lamprou, Van Sas Defenders: Nieuwkoop, Beelen, Geertruida, Hartman, Lopez, Trauner, Hancko Midfielders: Zerrouki, Timber, van den Belt, Wieffer, Zechiël, Milambo, Lingr Forwards: Jahanbakhsh, Ueda, Stengs, Dilrosun, Paixão, Ivanusec, Minteh, Sauer, Gimenez

Head-to-Head Record

Ajax have the upper hand in the head-to-head battle against Feyenoord as the Amsterdam side has won three of the last five encounters between the two sides.

Date Match Competition April 5, 2023 Feyenoord 1-2 Ajax KNVB Beker March 19, 2023 Ajax 2-3 Feyenoord Eredivisie January 22, 2023 Feyenoord 1-1 Ajax Eredivisie March 20, 2022 Ajax 3-2 Feyenoord Eredivisie December 19, 2021 Feyenoord 0-2 Ajax Eredivisie

