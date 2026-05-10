Serie A - Serie A San Siro

Today's game between AC Milan and Atalanta will kick-off at May 10, 2026, 2:45 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for AC Milan vs Atalanta are listed below.

In the United States, Paramount+ carries the full Serie A schedule, making it the go-to destination for this fixture. DAZN also broadcasts the match and is the home of Serie A with Spanish-language commentary for US viewers.

If you are travelling outside your home country, a VPN can help you access your usual streaming service from abroad. A reliable VPN routes your connection through a server in your home region, bypassing geographic restrictions so you do not miss a minute of the action.

AC Milan host Atalanta at San Siro in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season enters its final stretch.

Milan sit third in the table, but their position feels far more precarious than that suggests. Three successive league defeats — to Napoli, Udinese, and most recently Sassuolo — have left Massimiliano Allegri in crisis-management mode. The manager held an emergency meeting with his squad at Milanello after the Sassuolo loss, demanding a change in mentality with Champions League qualification still not secured.

Christian Pulisic, Milan's most recognisable attacking threat, has been short of his best in recent weeks. The USMNT forward played just 30 minutes against Sassuolo and could not influence the game, adding to the pressure on a team that looked capable of challenging for the Scudetto earlier in the campaign.

Atalanta arrive at San Siro in inconsistent form of their own. Three defeats in their last five matches across all competitions have dulled some of the shine from what had been a strong season. Their recent 0-0 draw at Genoa offered defensive solidity but little else.

One player who will be watched closely regardless of the result is Charles De Ketelaere. The Belgian forward has had an impressive season for Atalanta, and reports have linked him with a summer move to Bayern Munich, with the player said to have given the green light for a transfer. This could be one of his final appearances in a Bergamo shirt.

With just a handful of games remaining, Milan need a win to ease the pressure on Allegri and protect their Champions League spot. Atalanta, sitting seventh, will want to close the gap and keep their own European ambitions alive.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch AC Milan vs Atalanta, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch AC Milan vs Atalanta with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

AC Milan will be without Luka Modric and D. Odogu through injury, while Fikayo Tomori serves a suspension. Allegri's projected XI is expected to feature Mike Maignan in goal, with Strahinja Pavlovic, Matteo Gabbia, and Davide Bartesaghi in defence. Ardon Jashari and Adrien Rabiot are set to operate in midfield alongside Pervis Estupinan and Alexis Saelemaekers, with Youssouf Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, and Rafael Leao completing the lineup.

Atalanta are without Luca Bernasconi through injury, though no suspensions are listed for the visitors. Marco Carnesecchi starts in goal behind a back line of Hakon Ahanor, Berat Djimsiti, and Giorgio Scalvini. The midfield is built around Ederson and Marten de Roon, with Davide Zappacosta and Nicola Zalewski providing width. Charles De Ketelaere, Gianluca Scamacca, and Nikola Krstovic are named in the projected XI in attack. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

AC Milan have taken just one win from their last five Serie A matches, recording a record of one win, one draw, and three defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 loss to Sassuolo, and that followed a 3-0 defeat to Udinese that was equally damaging. The sole bright spot was a 1-0 away win at Verona. Milan have scored just two goals across those five matches while conceding six, a return that underlines why Allegri called his emergency squad meeting.

Atalanta's last five matches across all competitions tell a similar story of inconsistency. They have won none of those games, drawing twice and losing three times. Their most recent result was a goalless draw at Genoa, while a 3-2 defeat at Cagliari and a 1-0 loss at Juventus earlier in the run showed a side capable of both scoring and conceding. Across those five matches, Atalanta scored four goals and conceded six.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 when Atalanta hosted Milan in Serie A in October 2025. In the reverse fixture at San Siro in April 2025, Atalanta won 1-0. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, Atalanta have the better of the record, winning twice, with two draws and one Milan win. Milan have not beaten Atalanta in any of the four most recent encounters.

Standings

In Serie A, AC Milan currently sit third, while Atalanta are seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AC Milan vs Atalanta today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: