'We need patience' - Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni backs young talents to bounce back after 2-1 Uruguay loss in post-Messi era opener

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Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has called for patience with his emerging youngsters after the Albiceleste suffered a 2-1 friendly defeat against Uruguay at La Bombonera on Friday. Playing their first match since Lionel Messi retired from international football last month, the hosts could not overturn two quickfire second-half goals in Buenos Aires.

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Set-piece goals sink rebuilding hosts

Scaloni's side began their new chapter without their 39-year-old icon in front of a sparse crowd, just days after the manager signed a four-year extension. Following a goalless opening period where Cristopher Fiermarin denied Julian Alvarez and Nico Paz, Diego Forlan's visitors struck twice from Giorgian de Arrascaeta set pieces via a Leonardo Balerdi own goal and Maxi Araujo's effort. Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez replied from Gianluca Prestianni's cross, but Uruguay held firm.

Manager shields emerging attacking trio

Speaking after the match, Scaloni stated: "It was a good performance, regardless of the final result; we played well in the second half. We have to rebuild without Leo Messi, and we have the talent to bounce back from this defeat. It gives me plenty to analyse. We nearly pinned Uruguay back in the second half. We knew it would be tough, and now we just have to keep working."

Protecting his youngsters, he added: "We couldn't quite find the right moments for the young lads to play their natural game. We can't expect them to carry the team on their shoulders - it's tough, and their team-mates will help them through it. As for the fans, they'll come back to cheer us on, even though he's no longer here. It's up to us to spark that enthusiasm in the supporters."

He explained: "You never plan to lose... Still, there are ways to lose. We had one clear-cut chance in the first half and several in the second. We didn't get our reward, and once things start clicking better for us, it will be easier for the youngsters like Nico Paz, Soule, and Prestianni. They need to find their rhythm in this shirt; it's difficult for them."

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On replacing Exequiel Palacios with Roma winger Matias Soule, he noted: "We didn't want to disrupt the team's structure too much. We made substitutions, and we'll keep experimenting. We looked for something different in the second half with Soule, which is why we took off Palacios. Matias actually came on and looked sharp, right before they hit us with two quick goals. The idea was to look for one-on-one situations down that flank, with Enzo and Alexis anchoring the midfield."

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Tactician defends stopper and keeper

Comparing the game to usual home outings, Scaloni commented: "Opponents usually come here and sit back. Tonight, Uruguay came out to press and play. We need patience as a team and throughout this process, because the superstars aren't here anymore and you have to give good players time. Let's not expect the youngsters to decide matches on their own - hopefully that happens, but let's not put that burden on them."

Refusing to blame Balerdi after Lisandro Martinez's header hit him, he added: "I haven't spoken to Balerdi about a few specific plays - we're a team and there's no finger-pointing. The side showed patience at times and pushed forward; we saw some encouraging things, though trailing forced that kind of reaction. It would have been better to play with that intensity from the first half. We didn't play badly early on, but something was missing - almost a bit of hesitation to press higher up the pitch."

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Backing goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli, Scaloni explained: "Everything is decided in the final third, and we just couldn't execute. We created chances - that sharpness comes with matches. Previously, our play flowed almost by muscle memory, and we will improve. There are positives to take away, even though nobody likes losing, obviously. We put in a solid performance, stuck to what we prepared, and Uruguay played well. Rulli? He was solid - he's a safe pair of hands and had no chance on either of the goals conceded.

"We have to pay attention to every single detail. Sometimes things will go our way and other times they won't - we'll see how it goes. We have options... We put in the hard yards, yet we weren't rewarded for it. The fans want to see the team take the initiative and play the way Argentina always tries to play. Tonight, they beat us with two goals from set pieces."

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Cordoba clash offers immediate response

Looking ahead after Forlan secured his third win in charge, Scaloni confirmed: "On Tuesday we'll make a few changes against Costa Rica in Cordoba. We liked what some of the young players showed - they could feature again, we'll see."

He concluded: "Historically, Uruguay are a tough opponent not just for Argentina, but for Brazil, Spain - everyone. They are one of the toughest, strongest national teams around, and they earned their win."