Another trophy for Lionel Messi to win?! Inter Miami get surprise invite to join Copa Libertadores in groundbreaking first for MLS

Lionel Messi's move to MLS could reportedly open up a door previously closed to north America, and it could mean another trophy for the 36-year-old.

CONMBEBOL considering Inter Miami Copa Libertadores invite

No MLS side has ever competed in the competition

Inter Miami in Leagues Cup final

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi joined Inter Miami in July and the Argentine legend has made an instant impact, guiding the club to the Leagues Cup final, where they'll face Nashville. Yet according to TyC Sports, Messi and pals could be ready to play in another competition: Copa Libertadores, with discussions ongoing about a potential invitation to play in the 2024 edition.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: No sides from north America have ever competed in the Copa Libertadores but that could be about to change. Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), has reportedly extended an invite to the Herons to play in the tournament dubbed 'the South American Champions League', presenting Messi with the opportunity to make his debut in the competition.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Before any thought of lifting the Copa Libertadores, Messi and Inter Miami could win their first piece of silverware in the Leagues Cup final against Nashville this weekend.