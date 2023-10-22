Lionel Messi and Inter Miami fall to Charlotte FC to close Argentine's first MLS campaign

Lionel Messi's first MLS season ended in a disappointing defeat as Inter Miami fell to Charlotte FC 1-0 at Bank of America Stadium.

Inter Miami fall to Charlotte

Messi starts, but held quiet

Charlotte earn playoff spot

TELL ME MORE: After seeing an early called back due to an offside call, Inter Miami conceded in the 13th minute. Charlotte FC's Kerwin Vargas provided the opening finish, giving the hosts a major lift as they faced Miami for the second time in four days.

Messi nearly got Inter Miami back in it early in the second half, but his lovely chipped finish was called back for offside. The Argentine then smashed the crossbar from a free kick in the 62nd minute. It would be Miami's best chance as Messi and co. fell in their final match.

The club's fate was already sealed heading into the finale, having already been assured of missing out on the playoffs, while Charlotte FC needed a win and help to lock up a spot in the postseason. Fortunately for Charlotte, that help did come as they will move on to the MLS postseason.

THE MVP: You can't overstate how important Vargas' early goal was for the hosts. After drawing Miami in South Florida midweek, Vargas made sure that Charlotte immediately seized control of the rematch, giving his side an early lift in their march towards the postseason.

THE BIG LOSER: The Inter Miami attack, as a whole, was a step off the pace throughout the match, although Messi turned it up a bit in the second half after a silent first 45. Leo Campana, though, never got going after seeing an early chance called back for offside.

MATCH IN TWO PHOTOS

WHAT NEXT INTER MIAMI? Although the MLS season is over, Inter Miami will have a series of friendlies to look forward to before heading into the offseason. The club will tour China for friendlies against Qingdao Hainiu and Chengdu Rongcheng on November 5 and 6.

Charlotte FC, meanwhile, will face the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday in their Wild Card playoff match.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐