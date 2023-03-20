Lionel Messi doesn't deserve treatment he's getting at PSG & Barcelona are waiting for him to return - Sergi Roberto

Sergi Roberto hopes Barcelona can put a deal in place that brings Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou, with the Argentine being treated unfairly at PSG.

  • Argentine left Camp Nou in 2021
  • Has been jeered by fans in Paris
  • Set to become a free agent in the summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner left Catalunya for the French capital in 2021 and is approaching the end of his second season at Parc des Princes. Messi has become a World Cup winner in that time, but has not always lived up to expectations at club level and was subjected to more jeers from the terraces during Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-0 defeat at home to Rennes on Sunday. He headed straight down the tunnel after that game, with the expectation now being that he will leave PSG as a free agent when his contract expires in the summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Sergi Roberto is eager to be reunited with his former team-mate, telling Jijantes FC when asked how Barca would welcome a prodigal son back: “With open arms, who is not going to be prepared for Messi’s return? In the end, we don’t want to talk a lot because he, the president, the coach or whoever has to decide, but if it’s because of the players, we are waiting for him now.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sergi, who was speaking after netting in Barca’s 2-1 Clasico win over arch-rivals Real Madrid, added on the treatment that Messi has received: “You don’t understand that he is having a good season in Paris, scoring many goals, assisting… Because of the [Champions League] elimination they have taken issue with him, but he is a spectacular player and it’s bad that a player of this level is treated in this way. Here we are going to treat him very well if he comes.”

WHAT NEXT? There has been plenty of renewed talk to suggest that Messi is back in Barca’s sights – as he is also linked with teams in MLS and Saudi Arabia – with the 35-year-old potentially readying himself for a remarkable retracing of steps.

Editors' Picks