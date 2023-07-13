Another club joins Levi Colwill race! Tottenham to challenge Liverpool, Man City and Brighton to signing of Chelsea defender

- Spurs enter race for Colwill
- Liverpool and Man City keen on the defender
- Chelsea want him to stay
WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs have entered the race for the signature of Chelsea's talented center-back, Colwill, amid concerns they could lose out on the signing of Mickey van de Ven, Evening Standard reports. The north London club joins a long list of admirers for the young defender.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool and Manchester City are also keen on securing the services of the 20 year-old while Brighton want him on a permanent deal after he spent the last season on loan with the Seagulls.
Chelsea are adamant on keeping hold of the Southampton-born player and have reiterated the youngster isn't for sale. Mauricio Pochettino is set to hand him a key role for next season in a bid to keep him at the club.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Colwill played a key role in England's Under 21 European winning campaign recently. He started five out of six games as England conceded zero goals throughout the tournament.
IN TWO PHOTOS:Getty ImagesGetty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR COLWILL? The U21 Euros winner will join Chelsea for their pre-season camp.