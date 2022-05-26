Leeds confirm £25m Aaronson deal as USMNT star joins from Red Bull Salzburg

Leeds confirm £25m Aaronson deal as USMNT star joins from Red Bull SalzburgClick here to watch it live with fuboTV
Leeds United have signed USMNT winger Brenden Aaronson from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.
The 21-year-old arrives at Elland Road for a reported fee in the region of £25 million ($31m) and has signed a five-year contract.
The move sees Aaronson reunited with Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, who was in charge of Salzburg when the winger moved to Austria from Philadelphia Union in January 2021.
