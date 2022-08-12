La Liga 2022-23: Full fuboTV coverage schedule

The 2022-23 season of La Liga is here at last, as some of the biggest and best sides in club football prepare to go toe-to-toe to be crowned champions of Spain.
Reigning holders Real Madrid, key challengers Barcelona and a cast of major rivals in Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Real Sociedad, Real Betis, Villarreal and more will all have their eyes on the prize this term.
fuboTV will be covering a host of matches - and you can find their full selection below!
Saturday, August 13
Time
Match
3:00PM EST/12:00AM PT
Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano
Sunday, August 14
Time
Match
1:30PM EST/10:30AM PT
Valencia vs Girona