Goodbye Kylian Mbappe! PSG omit forward from Japan pre-season tour squad and are ready to sell him to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has been left out of Paris Saint-Germain's squad for their pre-season tour of Japan.

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG are convinced that Mbappe already has a deal in place to join Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to L'Equipe. The Parisians will reportedly not allow the 24-year-old to play for the club again, and are making him available to interested buyers.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe has long maintained he has no intention to stay beyond the end of his current deal, which expires next summer. But PSG don't want the France captain to leave for free, and will now look to recoup at least some of the €180 million (£166m/$194m) they spent on the player in 2017.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Madrid are expected to be among the interested parties for Mbappe. Los Blancos don't project to have a recognised striker in their team this season, after reigning Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema left for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad last month. However, several clubs have shown interest in Mbappe's signature, according to The Athletic.

WHAT NEXT? PSG will field offers for the player, who now seems certain to be playing away from Parc des Princes next season.