Kurt Zouma's brother Yoan suspended by Dagenham & Redbridge as RSPCA investigates cat abuse video

Kurt Zouma's brother Yoan has been suspended by National League club Dagenham & Redbridge as the RSPCA continues to investigate allegations of cat abuse by the West Ham star.

Hammers defender Zouma was filmed by his brother Yoan kicking and slapping one of his two pet cats in footage that emerged earlier this week, sparking widespread outrage.

Zouma's cats have subsequently been taken into care by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals - and now Dagenham, where Yoan plays, have confirmed that he will not play until the organisation's investigation into the matter is complete.

What has been said?

"Yoan was this week contacted by the RSPCA to assist in their investigation and is fully cooperating with them," Dagenham confirmed in a statement posted to their website.

"However, [the club] would again like to reiterate that it condemns any form of cruelty towards animals and fully understands the reaction of many of its supporters.

"The club therefore decided that until the RSPCA has completed its investigations, Yoan will not play for Dagenham & Redbridge in any competitive match.

"Any further action deemed necessary to be taken will be made at the conclusion of the RSPCA investigation."

What has happened since the video emerged?

The news that the Daggers will not field Zouma until the completion of any investigation is just the latest turn in a story that has galvanised debate over animal cruelty and the responsibility of players.

Already, Zouma has been fined by West Ham and dropped by sportswear company Adidas, though he was picked in midweek for their Premier League win against Watford and could feature against Leicester this weekend.

Team-mate Michail Antonio, meanwhile, has condemned the 27-year-old's actions, but stressed too that Zouma does not deserve to lose his livelihood while players charged with racism-related offences continue to play.

Further reading