How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers NHL Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers, including how to watch and team news.

The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Edmonton Oilers to start the high-voltage Game 2 of the second-round NHL Playoff series on May 8, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. The Edmonton Oilers lead the series 1-0 going into this game against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Oilers won the previous meeting 4–2.

Vegas comes in with an overall record of 50-22-10, which includes a solid 19-6-2 record against opponents in the Pacific Division. With 274 goals scored and 214 goals conceded, the Golden Knights have a goal differential of +60.

Edmonton is 20-12-1 against division competitors and 48-29-5 overall. With a 20-8-4 record in games where they score at least one power-play goal, the Oilers are very potent on the power play.

Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The Vegas Golden Knights will square off against the Edmonton Oilers in an exciting NHL game on May 8, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Date May 8, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Vegas Golden Knights vs Edmonton Oilers team news

Vegas Golden Knights team news

Tomas Hertl has contributed four goals and three assists in his previous ten games.

Mark Stone leads his team's offense with 48 assists and 19 goals this season.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alex Pietrangelo Illness Day-to-Day Pavel Dorofeyev Undisclosed Day-to-Day

Edmonton Oilers team news

Connor McDavid has continued to lead Edmonton's offense with 74 assists and 26 goals for the Oilers.

Leon Draisaitl has been recording eight assists and four goals in his last ten games.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mattias Ekholm Undisclosed Out Alec Regula Knee injury Out

Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

The Edmonton Oilers, who have defeated the Vegas Golden Knights three times in a row, including 4-2 in Game 1 of this series on the 7th of May 2025, seem to have the advantage going into this game based on their past five head-to-head meetings. Over that time, the Oilers have outperformed the Knights, demonstrating their attacking prowess, especially in the match on the 15th of December when they scored six goals. Even though Vegas had consecutive victories previously in the season, with a close 1-0 shutout on the 4th of December, Edmonton's current domination indicates they have figured out a way to get past the Golden Knights' barrier. The Oilers might take a decisive 2-0 series lead if they keep up this momentum.

Date Results May 07, 2025 Oilers 4-2 Knights Apr 02, 2025 Oilers 3-2 Knights Dec 15, 2024 Oilers 6-3 Knights Dec 04, 2024 Knights 1-0 Oilers Nov 07, 2024 Knights 4-2 Oilers

