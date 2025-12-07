How to watch Kansas vs Missouri NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers are set to renew their rivalry on Sunday afternoon, squaring off in a non-conference showdown at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center.

Kansas comes into the matchup at 6–3, having picked up solid wins over Princeton, Syracuse, Tennessee, and Notre Dame. Their losses have come against heavyweight programs, Duke, North Carolina, and UConn, making for a challenging early-season slate.

Missouri, on the other hand, rolls into Sunday with an impressive 8–1 mark. The Tigers have stacked up victories over Minnesota, VMI, Prairie View A&M, South Dakota, and Cleveland State. Their only setback so far came in their latest outing, a defeat at the hands of Notre Dame.

Kansas vs Missouri: Date and tip-off time

The Jayhawks will face off against the Tigers in an exciting NCAAM game on Sunday, December 7, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City MO.

Date Sunday, December 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT Venue T-Mobile Center Location Kansas City MO

Kansas vs Missouri team news & key performers

Kansas Jayhawks team news

Kansas enters this matchup putting up 74.0 points per game while shooting 46.1% from the floor and 33% from beyond the arc. Defensively, the Jayhawks have been one of the stingiest units in the country, holding opponents to just 64.1 points per night, 13th-best nationally, and limiting teams to 37.9% shooting, which ranks 16th.

Freshman sensation Darryn Peterson has been the engine of the offense, pouring in 21.5 points per game along with 3.5 rebounds, 3 assists, and strong defensive contributions in the form of 2 steals and a block per outing. Sophomore Flory Bidunga continues to make his presence felt inside, averaging 15.2 points, 8.8 boards, 2 assists, and 2.6 rejections. Senior guard Melvin Council Jr. chips in with 10.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and a team-leading 5 assists per game.

Missouri Tigers team news

Missouri, meanwhile, has been lighting up scoreboards. The Tigers are putting up 90.4 points per contest, 18th in the nation, while shooting a blistering 54.4% from the field, the second-best clip in Division I. They also knock down 37.9% of their threes. On defense, Missouri gives up 69.0 points per game and holds opponents to 39.5% shooting.

Veteran guard Mark Mitchell leads the way, stuffing the stat sheet with 18.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. Fellow senior Jacob Crews adds 14.1 points and 5.2 rebounds, while big man Shawn Phillips Jr. anchors the frontcourt with 9.1 points, 6.4 boards, and 1.3 blocks per game.