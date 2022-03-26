Kane levels Sir Bobby Charlton as second-highest England scorer of all time

Tottenham star Harry Kane drew level with Sir Bobby Charlton as England's second-highest top scorer in history on Saturday with his winning penalty against Switzerland.

Kane went into the clash at Wembley with 48 international strikes, one behind the legendary World Cup winner and Manchester United idol.

Now, only Wayne Rooney sits ahead of the striker in the Three Lions all-time rankings.

A place in history

Kane struck with 78 minutes on the clock to seal victory for England.

The friendly at that point was poised at 1-1, with Luke Shaw hitting home just before half-time to cancel out Breel Embolo's early opener.

The Spurs ace then made no mistake from the penalty spot to put England ahead, sealing the full-time scoreline of 2-1 in the hosts' favour.

As well as earning his side a win as their World Cup preparations begin in earnest, Kane also tied with Charlton on 49 in England colours.

Rooney sits at the top of the list with 53, just four goals ahead of the 28-year-old.

'Bitter taste'

Kane's goals have proved crucial for England in their last two encouraging performances at major finals.

The forward netted six goals at the 2018 World Cup and won the tournament's Golden Boot as the Three Lions reached the semi-finals, while he added another four at Euro 2020 last year to fall just short in the decider against Italy - and he is aware that even more will be expected from the side at Qatar.

“There’s definitely an expectation on us now. The final from the summer still hurts, it still leaves a bitter taste in the mouth so for sure it gives you more hunger and fire in the belly to go one step further in a major tournament," he explained in the build-up to Saturday's clash.

“It feels like we are improving every year and this year is no different. We are really taking big strides into becoming one of the best teams in the history of the England national team.

“There’s lots of great teams. From Europe you have France, Germany, Spain. In South America you have Brazil, Argentina, top nations who have been there or thereabouts in World Cups for many many years.

“As we have learned over the last couple of campaigns there are no easy games. Every game for England is a tough one and we have to make sure we are ready for that.”

