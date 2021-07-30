The Bianconeri are yet to meet the asking price for the midfielder amid competition from England, but further discussions are taking place

Juventus are entering into a third round of talks with Sassuolo regarding a deal for Euro 2020 winner Manuel Locatelli, Goal has learned.

Patience has been in order for the Bianconeri as they look to secure the services of the Italy international midfielder.

No agreement has been reached as yet, amid competition for the 23-year-old's signature from the Premier League, but further discussions are being held on Friday.

What has been said?

Sassuolo are looking to put pressure on Locatelli's suitors, with CEO Giovanni Carnevali telling Sky Sport Italia: "He wants to join Juve. We’d be happy to sell Manuel to Juve but they need to pay the right fee. Arsenal made a bid to sign him and also a new English club is now in the race."

Where do Juve stand at present?

The Bianconeri have tabled just one offer so far, back on July 16. Juve were looking to take Locatelli on a two-year loan with an obligation to buy, with it suggested that Sassuolo could be compensated with Radu Dragusin included in the deal.

That offer was deemed to be unacceptable, leaving a door open for Arsenal to join the bidding.

They have put €40 million (£35m/$47m) on the table, which is what Sassuolo are looking for, but Juve are still hoping to negotiate that fee down.

How will things play out from here?

With it revealed that another Premier League team has joined the running, Juventus need to make a decisive move.

Locatelli, who tasted international glory with Italy at this summer's European Championship, is eager to see a long-running saga brought to a close.

He wants to take on a new challenge as soon as possible, allowing him to head elsewhere before linking back up with Sassuolo for pre-season training.

Juve are prepared to get that ball rolling, with futher discussions set to be held over the phone.

The Bianconeri are ready to move closer to Sassuolo's demands, meaning that a compromise could be close that eventually suits all parties.

