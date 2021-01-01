Juventus have no plans to axe Pirlo before end of season

The Serie A club lost their title to Inter and are in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification

Juventus have no plans to make a decision on coach Andrea Pirlo’s future before the end of the season.

The former Italy international has presided over Juve’s worst season since 2011, as they have come up well short in their bid to win a 10th Serie A title in a row.

Defeat to AC Milan on Sunday has cast doubt on their ability to secure a place in the top four, and with it Champions League qualification, but Pirlo’s position is safe for now.

Pirlo has faith of Juve

Goal sources can confirm that Juventus retain faith in their coach, and he will be in charge for the game with Sassuolo on Wednesday.

Reports in Italy claimed Juve were considering the option of sacking Pirlo this week and placing Igor Tudor in caretaker control, but that suggestion has been denied.

Big two weeks for Pirlo

With three games remaining in the Serie A season, Juventus are sat in fifth in the table - a point adrift of Napoli and three behind Milan and Atalanta.

Following the trip to Sassuolo, Juventus entertain Serie A champions Inter and complete the league season with an away game at Bologna.

While disappointed to have seen their Serie A crown taken by Inter, Juve hope Pirlo can oversee three wins and secure qualification for the Champions League.

At that point, the club’s board would make a decision on whether to give Pirlo a second season at the helm or make a change.

Should they come up short in the race for the top four, Pirlo’s position would in all likelihood become untenable.

