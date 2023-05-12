'It's still Liverpool!' - Jurgen Klopp says Champions League qualification should not impact Reds' summer transfer plans

- Reds currently fifth in Premier League table
- Mount, Gravenberch and Mac Allister targeted
- Klopp expects business to be done early
WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking at a press conference to preview his side's Premier League clash with Leicester, Klopp addressed the question of whether failing to finish in the top four this season - as Liverpool currently sit fifth - may affect their chances of attracting their top targets in the summer window.
WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp said: "We cannot tell anybody in the moment that we will definitely be in the Champions League, so when I talk to a player - if I'm allowed which is barely the case! - you can realise that if they are interested, we are not 100% in the Champions League next season and they would know that. It is obvious that we have to fight for being part of the Champions League and for trophies, and if you want to be part of that you are more than welcome.
"All the rest is the same as it was before, it is a fantastic club with a really good team and hopefully even better next year. It is still Liverpool and that means we are really attractive to a lot of players. We should not forget that. I am not concerned about that. Of course it is more difficult without Champions League, especially in the long term. We should not do that [fail to qualify] often!"
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool, it is known, are keen to bring in at least three new players in the summer, with midfield a key area of focus. Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister, Chelsea star Mason Mount and the Bayern Munich man Ryan Gravenberch are among a host of players who have been linked with a move to Anfield.
WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Klopp's side travel to Leicester in the Premier League on Monday (20:00 GMT).