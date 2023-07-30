Jurgen Klopp explains what Darwin Nunez has to improve to earn Liverpool starting spot despite scintillating pre-season scoring form

Fred Garratt-Stanley
Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Darwin Nunez must learn to defend better in order to hold down a regular starting spot at Liverpool.

  • Klopp says Nunez must defend better
  • Liverpool on tour in Singapore
  • Uruguayan scoring freely

WHAT HAPPENED? The Uruguay striker's first season at Anfield wasn't a bad one, notching 9 goals and 3 assists in 19 Premier League appearances. However, his performances were far from electric, and he struggled to hold down a regular place in the starting line-up. According to Klopp, the 24-year-old will need to improve his defensive game if he wants to change that.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The ticket into the team will be the readiness to defend," Klopp said in a press conference. "I’ve never heard about a team being really successful with sloppy defending. It doesn’t happen."

The Liverpool boss was clearly impressed by Nunez's efforts in his debut campaign at Anfield, however, adding: "He was good, you can see he’s a handful, speed, typical goal scorer being there, smelling it and finishing it off. It’s the same for Darwin and all the other strikers. I know all about the quality they have and they need to do both – defend and be influential in all offensive situations."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nunez's form during pre-season has been excellent, with the Uruguayan scoring four goals in three games, including one in a 4-0 rout of Leicester. There is intense competition for places in Liverpool's attack, but Nunez is making a strong case for his inclusion in the opening match of the season against Chelsea.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Nunez isn't the only player impressing during pre-season for Klopp's team. World Cup-winning new signing Alexis Mac Allister is adjusting to life at Liverpool quickly, playing a key creative role in recent games against Leicester and Greuther Furth. The £35 million signing from Brighton could be exactly what's needed to boost the team's underperforming midfield.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Darwin Nunez Liverpool Leicester pre-seasonGettyJuergen Klopp Manager of LiverpoolGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Continuing on their tour of Singapore, Liverpool's next match will be against German champions Bayern Munich on 2 August. And the start of their 2023-24 Premier League campaign is now just two weeks away. Klopp and his players will be determined to improve on last season's disappointing return.

