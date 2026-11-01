Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho STUNNED by Jude Bellingham's controversial Ballon d'Or ranking!

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Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has admitted his surprise after Jude Bellingham finished outside the top ten in the recent Ballon d'Or voting. The Portuguese boss praised several global stars but expressed clear frustration over his midfielder's final placement before abruptly ending his comments.

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Mourinho stunned by Bellingham ranking

Mourinho has publicly questioned the recent Ballon d'Or voting results. The Portuguese tactician was left completely surprised by Bellingham's final position in the global standings. The England international controversially finished 11th in the prestigious awards ranking. This placement clearly baffled his club manager, who refused to elaborate further on the perceived injustice after dropping his initial comment.

Bellingham has been a vital figure for Los Blancos, making his slip outside the top ten a major talking point. Mourinho ensured the media knew exactly how he felt about the final tallies.

Madrid boss shares voting frustration

Mourinho addressed the media to share his thoughts on the individual accolades. While he offered praise for several other global stars, the topic of Bellingham's final ranking dominated his closing remarks.

"Regarding the Ballon d'Or voting, the thing that left me a bit surprised is the position of Jude Bellingham, who was eleventh," Mourinho stated on the club's official website.

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The Los Blancos manager made his feelings known without launching into a lengthy tirade. He simply concluded the topic by adding, "No further comments."

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Mourinho praises Kane and Mbappe

Before expressing his disbelief over Bellingham, Mourinho took time to congratulate his former striker Harry Kane. He admitted his disappointment that a Madrid player did not win the main prize, but expressed genuine happiness for the England star to add another accolade to his career.

"I had the privilege of working with Harry Kane. He is a great player, a great professional, and a great person," Mourinho explained. "Despite the frustration that my player hasn’t won, I must also be honest and say I am very happy for Harry."

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Mourinho also reserved special praise for forward Kylian Mbappe, highlighting his incredible international pedigree, saying: "Kylian is unique. Every year we have a Ballon d'Or, but the best player in the history of the World Cups is only one," he added.

Madrid shift focus to Racing Santander

Los Blancos is currently preparing for an important Liga clash against Racing Santander. Mourinho's side sit third in the league table after collecting 24 points from their opening ten matches. They currently trail league leaders Barcelona by a concerning six-point margin and cannot afford further slip-ups.