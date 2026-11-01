'They don't know the rules!' – Jose Mourinho mocks Racing Santander fans after Real Madrid's 3-0 win

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Jose Mourinho was back to his provocative best following Real Madrid's clinical 3-0 victory over Racing Santander on Sunday afternoon. Despite a hostile atmosphere, the Portuguese tactician took the opportunity to mock the home supporters for their lack of understanding regarding the laws of the game.

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Mourinho targets 'ignorant' home support

Real Madrid secured a vital three points on their travels, but the post-match headlines were dominated by Mourinho's characteristic wit. The former Chelsea and Inter boss was far from intimidated by the atmosphere at the Estadio El Sardinero, choosing instead to dismantle the home crowd's vocal protests during his post-match press conference.

'I love this stadium and I love the Racing fans. They don't come to attend a show or watch a movie, they come to participate in the match and make things very difficult for the opponents,' Mourinho explained. However, the mood shifted as he addressed the constant whistling from the stands. 'They protested against every decision of the referee, especially because they did not know the rules well. And of course, I understand, because the rules change so much,' he added with a heavy dose of irony.

The tension in the stadium peaked when Racing Santander thought they had earned a way back into the game via the penalty spot. However, a VAR intervention eventually led to the decision being overturned, a move that sparked fury among the local supporters.

VAR controversy and officiating praise

Mourinho's comments focused heavily on the cancelled penalty, which he believed was a clear-cut example of the technology working exactly as intended. The Portuguese manager stood firm in his belief that the home side were never entitled to a spot-kick under the current guidelines.

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'They protested against this cancelled penalty, when it was obvious that the rule says that it is never a penalty. It was very obvious, as long as the VAR was not sleeping. And the VAR was awake, fortunately. The referee was very good,' Mourinho continued.

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Clinical Madrid keep pace at the top

On the pitch, the narrative was far more straightforward as Real Madrid's star power eventually overwhelmed the hosts. Kylian Mbappe continued his extraordinary record in Spanish football by maintaining a perfect scoring record against every opponent he has encountered in La Liga, while Jude Bellingham - who became the first English player in history to score 50 goals for the club - and Yan Diomande added further gloss to the scoreline.

The result was crucial for Real Madrid to keep the pressure firmly on their title rivals, as they now sit third in the La Liga standings with 27 points - just a single point behind second-placed Atletico Madrid and trailing leaders Barcelona by three points.

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Busy schedule ahead for Real Madrid

Real Madrid now turn their attention to Wednesday's Champions League fixture against AEK Athens, ahead of a Saturday clash at Valencia in their final match before the international break.