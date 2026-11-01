Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Explore Betting on GOAL
Real Racing Club de Santander v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images
Khaled Mahmoud

'They don't know the rules!' – Jose Mourinho mocks Racing Santander fans after Real Madrid's 3-0 win

Follow GOAL on Google

Jose Mourinho was back to his provocative best following Real Madrid's clinical 3-0 victory over Racing Santander on Sunday afternoon. Despite a hostile atmosphere, the Portuguese tactician took the opportunity to mock the home supporters for their lack of understanding regarding the laws of the game.

Advertisement

Mourinho targets 'ignorant' home support

Real Madrid secured a vital three points on their travels, but the post-match headlines were dominated by Mourinho's characteristic wit. The former Chelsea and Inter boss was far from intimidated by the atmosphere at the Estadio El Sardinero, choosing instead to dismantle the home crowd's vocal protests during his post-match press conference.

'I love this stadium and I love the Racing fans. They don't come to attend a show or watch a movie, they come to participate in the match and make things very difficult for the opponents,' Mourinho explained. However, the mood shifted as he addressed the constant whistling from the stands. 'They protested against every decision of the referee, especially because they did not know the rules well. And of course, I understand, because the rules change so much,' he added with a heavy dose of irony.

The tension in the stadium peaked when Racing Santander thought they had earned a way back into the game via the penalty spot. However, a VAR intervention eventually led to the decision being overturned, a move that sparked fury among the local supporters.

VAR controversy and officiating praise

Mourinho's comments focused heavily on the cancelled penalty, which he believed was a clear-cut example of the technology working exactly as intended. The Portuguese manager stood firm in his belief that the home side were never entitled to a spot-kick under the current guidelines.

Advertisement
Advertisement

'They protested against this cancelled penalty, when it was obvious that the rule says that it is never a penalty. It was very obvious, as long as the VAR was not sleeping. And the VAR was awake, fortunately. The referee was very good,' Mourinho continued.

Related Topics

Ultimate Sports Bundle
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

✅ Carries ESPN Deportes, which broadcasts over 200 select LaLiga matches per season with traditional linear presentation and studio coverage.

✅ Includes local ABC stations and main ESPN channels for the high-profile marquee matches that are simulcast over traditional television.

✅ Allows you to record matches with unlimited Cloud DVR storage and stream up to four channels simultaneously on compatible TV devices.

Monthly from$32.99
Cable Replacement
DirecTV

DirecTV

✅ Carries local ABC stations and the main ESPN linear networks for marquee, nationally televised LaLiga fixtures without requiring an antenna.

✅ Offers ESPN Deportes either via the dedicated Spanish-first tiers (such as Óptimo Más) or as an add-on, giving you live TV commentary and dedicated studio coverage.

✅ Includes unlimited Cloud DVR storage and allows simultaneous streaming on unlimited compatible devices connected to your home network.

Monthly from$74.99
Total Coverage
espn+ logo

ESPN+

✅ Streams all 380 LaLiga fixtures throughout the season in both English and Spanish, including every El Clásico fixture.

✅ Provides full match replays, extended highlights, and Spanish football studio shows (such as LaLiga Confidential and ESPN FC) accessible whenever you want.

✅ Bundles Spanish top-flight football alongside extensive European and domestic action, including the German Bundesliga, Copa del Rey, and FA Cup.

Monthly from$11.99
Ultimate Sports Bundle
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

✅ Carries ESPN Deportes, which broadcasts over 200 select LaLiga matches per season with traditional linear presentation and studio coverage.

✅ Includes local ABC stations and main ESPN channels for the high-profile marquee matches that are simulcast over traditional television.

✅ Allows you to record matches with unlimited Cloud DVR storage and stream up to four channels simultaneously on compatible TV devices.

Monthly from$32.99
Cable Replacement
DirecTV

DirecTV

✅ Carries local ABC stations and the main ESPN linear networks for marquee, nationally televised LaLiga fixtures without requiring an antenna.

✅ Offers ESPN Deportes either via the dedicated Spanish-first tiers (such as Óptimo Más) or as an add-on, giving you live TV commentary and dedicated studio coverage.

✅ Includes unlimited Cloud DVR storage and allows simultaneous streaming on unlimited compatible devices connected to your home network.

Monthly from$74.99
Total Coverage
espn+ logo

ESPN+

✅ Streams all 380 LaLiga fixtures throughout the season in both English and Spanish, including every El Clásico fixture.

✅ Provides full match replays, extended highlights, and Spanish football studio shows (such as LaLiga Confidential and ESPN FC) accessible whenever you want.

✅ Bundles Spanish top-flight football alongside extensive European and domestic action, including the German Bundesliga, Copa del Rey, and FA Cup.

Monthly from$11.99
Ultimate Sports Bundle
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

✅ Carries ESPN Deportes, which broadcasts over 200 select LaLiga matches per season with traditional linear presentation and studio coverage.

✅ Includes local ABC stations and main ESPN channels for the high-profile marquee matches that are simulcast over traditional television.

✅ Allows you to record matches with unlimited Cloud DVR storage and stream up to four channels simultaneously on compatible TV devices.

Monthly from$32.99

Clinical Madrid keep pace at the top

On the pitch, the narrative was far more straightforward as Real Madrid's star power eventually overwhelmed the hosts. Kylian Mbappe continued his extraordinary record in Spanish football by maintaining a perfect scoring record against every opponent he has encountered in La Liga, while Jude Bellingham - who became the first English player in history to score 50 goals for the club - and Yan Diomande added further gloss to the scoreline.

The result was crucial for Real Madrid to keep the pressure firmly on their title rivals, as they now sit third in the La Liga standings with 27 points - just a single point behind second-placed Atletico Madrid and trailing leaders Barcelona by three points.

Advertisement

Busy schedule ahead for Real Madrid

Real Madrid now turn their attention to Wednesday's Champions League fixture against AEK Athens, ahead of a Saturday clash at Valencia in their final match before the international break.

My journey in journalism began in 2013 across various departments until I specialised in sports journalism in 2015 when I found my greatest passion there, focusing on covering major European leagues. 

Over the past years, I have combined covering major football tournaments with tennis, a game I love dearly and find in it the peace and elegance I wish to see in all sports.

My passion for football started with the 1998 World Cup, which I consider the best of all time, with the great stars who participated and the historic matches played across France. 

I became attached to tennis starting in 2005, specifically since watching my first tournament on the clay courts at Roland Garros, which holds a special place in my heart. With the overwhelming popularity of football worldwide, my goal has become to elevate the popularity of tennis to a similar level, especially since it already has a significant following in the Arab world. As for my favourite player, it is the Swiss Roger Federer.