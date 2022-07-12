Jorginho reacts to fresh transfer talk at Chelsea with statement on future plans

The Italy international midfielder has entered the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge and continues to attract interest from afar

Jorginho is among those that continue to generate transfer talk at Chelsea, but the 30-year-old midfielder remains adamant that his immediate future lies at Stamford Bridge. The Italy international is into the final 12 months of his contract in west London and has attracted admiring glances from Juventus for some time.

There is no indication that he will be committing to fresh terms with Premier League heavyweights, but any plans to head back to Serie A appear set to be shelved by the former Napoli star as he focuses on the 2022-23 campaign in England.

Will Jorginho be staying at Chelsea?

The Euro 2020 winner, who has taken in 188 appearances for Chelsea across four years, has told The Athletic when asked if his intention is to stay put this summer: “Of course, I love Chelsea.

Article continues below

“I feel very well here and of course, I’d like to stay.

“But you know, there is a lot going on and we don’t know. As I said before, I am here now and I have contract and I love to be here, I feel very well here. So I don’t think about moving anywhere.”

Jorginho turns 30 today.



The man who conquered Europe in 2021 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QS9tiRFXXm — GOAL (@goal) December 20, 2021

Is Jorginho ignoring transfer rumours at Chelsea?

A man that has savoured Europa League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup glory with the Blues is accustomed to dealing with transfer talk by now.

Each passing window brings with it a fresh round of rumours, with Jorginho learning how to turn a deaf ear to any potential distractions.

He added on the gossip that follows him around: “Yes for many years now, every single year!

“No, I don’t think like this. I just think about where I am and I need to focus 100 per cent. I’m at Chelsea and I think about Chelsea 100 per cent.”

Chelsea are currently in the United States as they prepare to open their pre-season campaign for 2022, with Mexican side Club America set to be faced in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side also have friendly dates with Charlotte, Arsenal and Udinese to take in before opening the new Premier League season away at Everton on August 6.

Further reading