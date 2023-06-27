USMNT stars Jesus Ferreira & Walker Zimmerman joined by Christian Benteke & Thiago Almada to headline MLS All-Star squad to face Arsenal

U.S. men's national team stars Jesus Ferreira and Walker Zimmerman headline the MLS All-Star squad to face Arsenal on July 19.

WHAT HAPPENED? D.C. United boss Wayne Rooney will take charge of the MLS All-Stars, who will face Arsenal at his club's home stadium, Audi Field. A total of 26 players have been named to the squad, with the team determined by a combination of fan, player and media voting, selections by Rooney and two selections by MLS Commissioner Don Garber: MLS legend Kei Kamara and CF Montreal rising star Mathieu Choiniere.

THE SQUAD IN FULL:

PositionPlayerClub
GKRoman BurkiSt. Louis City SC
GKTyler MillerD.C. United
GKDjordje PetrovicNew England Revolution
DEFAlvaro BarrealFC Cincinnati
DEFJon GallagherAustin FC
DEFRyan HollingsheadLAFC
DEFMatt MiazgaFC Cincinnati
DEFTim ParkerSt. Lois City SC
DEFJohn TolkinNew York Red Bulls
DEFWalker ZimmermanNashville SC
MIDLuciano AcostaFC Cincinnati
MIDThiago AlmadaAtlanta United
MIDMathieu ChoiniereCF Montreal
MIDHector HerreraHouston Dynamo
MIDHany MukhtarNashville SC
MIDRiqui PuigLA Galaxy
MIDLucas ZelarayanColumbus Crew

FWD

Christian BentekeD.C. United
FWDDenis BouangaLAFC
FWDCristian EspinozaSan Jose Earthquakes
FWDJesus FerreiraFC Dallas
FWDGiorgos GiakoumakisAtlanta United
FWDKei KamaraChicago Fire
FWDJordan MorrisSeattle Sounders

DID YOU KNOW? Eight of the 26 players in the squad have arrived in MLS since 2022, with the roster representing a total of 15 different countries. 19 players will be playing in their first All-Star Game while Walker Zimmerman will lead the team in his fourth appearance.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Rooney D.C. United 2023GettyThiago Almada Atlanta San Jose Earthquakes MLS 2023GettySaka Arsenal 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MLS ALL-STARS? Prior to the All-Star Game itself on July 19, those selected will also take part in the All-Star Skills Challenge one day previously.

