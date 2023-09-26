Jesse Lingard's making friends! Free agent pictured in gym alongside Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum as Al-Ettifaq training programme continues

Jesse Lingard seems to be making friends at Al-Ettifaq, as he continues his training programme with the Saudi Arabian club.

Lingard pictured with Henderson and Wijnaldum

Winger on one-month training programme

Seeking new club after Forest contract expired

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester United star posted a picture of himself in the gym alongside three former Premier League stars, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Demarai Gray on Tuesday. The trio arrived in Saudi Arabia this summer, and seem to be enjoying the company of Lingard who is currently on a month-long training programme with Al-Ettifaq.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lingard is currently a free agent after leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of last season. The winger had spent part of the summer training with West Ham, where he had previously enjoyed a successful loan spell under boss David Moyes, but the offer of a contract did not materialise. Lingard may yet be offered a deal with Al-Ettifaq if he is able to sufficiently impress boss Steven Gerrard.

WHAT NEXT FOR AL-ETTIFAQ? Gerrard's charges will hope to keep up their impressive start to the season with they visit Al-Ahli and a familiar face in Roberto Firmino on Saturday.