Buy Inter Miami tickets: See Lionel Messi in action

Renuka Odedra
Messi tickets MLS MiamiGetty Images
The buzz around Inter Miami has increased ten-fold, and it's all because of one player - Lionel Messi.

With the arrival of Messi at the club, tickets are selling quickly and fast, and it's no wonder that the player is already making an impact with goals on the pitch. So, if you want to catch the little magician playing in the flesh, you'll have to be quick. There is a huge demand for tickets, so purchase them as soon as possible.

The Argentinian joined the club after making the move from Paris Saint Germain. Famous faces, the likes of Serena Williams and Kim Kardashian, have all made the trip to Florida to catch a glimpse of Messi.

Messi inter miami tickets Getty Images

You can buy Inter Miami tickets from Ticketmaster US, or on resale markets like StubHub. Here's a look below at the team's upcoming fixtures and how you can bag tickets.

DateFixturePriceAvailable at
Sun August 20, 2023Charlotte Football Club$35 - $4,695+Ticketmaster StubHub
Vivid Seats
Wed August 30, 2023Nashville SC$35 - $4,695+Ticketmaster
StubHub
Vivid Seats
Sat September 9, 2023Sporting Kansas City$35 - $4,695+Ticketmaster
StubHub
Vivid Seats
Wed September 20, 2023Toronto FC$35 - $4,695+Ticketmaster
StubHub
Vivid Seats
Sat September 30, 2023New York City$35 - $4,695+Ticketmaster StubHub
Vivid Seats
Sat October 7, 2023FC Cincinnati$35 - $4,695+Ticketmaster StubHub
Vivid Seats

The demand is high for tickets, so what are you waiting for? Get them while you can this season, as there are only a couple of months left to see Messi and the gang this season - make the most of it.

