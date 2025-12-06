How to watch Indiana vs Louisville NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Saturday shapes up to be a landmark day for Indiana athletics. The 22nd-ranked Indiana Hoosiers men’s basketball squad squares off with No. 6 Louisville Cardinals.

Louisville enters the matchup licking its wounds after an 89–80 setback at Arkansas on December 3, the Cardinals’ first blemish following a perfect 7–0 launch to the season. Freshman guard Mikel Brown Jr. continued to shine with a team-best 22 points, and Ryan Conwell chipped in 15 more. Sananda Fru grabbed eight boards, but Louisville’s perimeter shooting deserted them, connecting on just 8 of 37 attempts from long range. Even with a spirited surge after the break, the Cards couldn’t counter Arkansas’ hot hand and dominance on the glass.

Indiana, meanwhile, is also coming off its first misstep of the campaign, a 73–64 defeat on the road at Minnesota on December 3. Tayton Conerway paced the Hoosiers with 18 points, while Lamar Wilkerson contributed 15. Indiana struggled to hold its own in the rebounding battle, getting beaten 40–25, and finished the night shooting just 40% from the floor. The Hoosiers mounted a late rally, but Minnesota’s steady scoring and physical presence inside proved too much, snapping IU’s unbeaten 7–0 start.

Indiana vs Louisville: Date and tip-off time

The Indiana Hoosiers will face off against the Louisville Cardinals in an exciting NCAAM game on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 2:15 pm ET or 11:15 am PT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Saturday, December 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:15 pm ET or 11:15 am PT Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Indiana vs Louisville on TV & stream live online

Streaming the game with a VPN

Indiana vs Louisville team news & key performers

Indiana Hoosiers team news

For Indiana, Tucker DeVries sets the pace on offense, dropping 16.8 points per game and knocking down threes at a 42% clip. Wilkerson isn’t far behind, adding 16.5 points and another reliable perimeter threat. Conerway has been the steady hand guiding the offense, contributing 12.6 points along with 4.9 assists, while Reed Bailey and Sam Alexis provide scoring punch and toughness up front. The Hoosiers thrive on crisp ball movement, their 20 assists per game rank among the nation’s best, and with so many weapons capable of stepping up, they’re a tough team to key in on.

Defensively, Indiana has been even better. They’re giving up only 63.8 points per game, the 18th-best mark nationally, and locking opponents down to 37.5% shooting. Their perimeter defense has been airtight as well, allowing just 30.8% from long range. Alexis has been the anchor on the backline, while DeVries and Wilkerson use their length to disrupt passing lanes on the wings. The Hoosiers have held their own on the defensive glass, but the Minnesota loss did expose some vulnerabilities in rebounding battles. To survive Louisville’s run-and-gun attack, Indiana will need to control the boards and slow the game down before the Cardinals kick into sixth gear.

Louisville Cardinals team news

Ryan Conwell has been Louisville’s offensive engine, pouring in 19.5 points per outing, while Brown Jr. has wasted no time becoming a sparkplug — a crafty playmaker averaging 17.6 points and 5.6 assists. Isaac McKneely stretches the floor with his 41% accuracy from deep, and Fru brings muscle and touch around the rim. With a roster full of shooters and downhill threats, the Cardinals can space you out, slash you up, and run you off the floor. Their tempo alone has been enough to leave opponents gasping for air.

On the defensive side, Louisville has clamped down nicely, surrendering just 66.3 points per game, good for 51st in the country. They’ve excelled at forcing tough looks, holding teams to a chilly 36.9% from the field. Fru’s presence in the paint gives them a safety net, while Conwell and Brown Jr. hound ball-handlers on the perimeter. The Cards are also beasts on the boards, pulling in 44.8 rebounds per game, and their ability to flip stops into fast-break buckets has powered several big scoring spurts this season. Against Indiana, Louisville’s focus will be on cleaning up their perimeter rotations and rediscovering the scoring rhythm they lost in the Arkansas game.