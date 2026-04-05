In no uncertain terms... Barcelona star snubs Arsenal and the Saudi Pro League

According to a media report, one of Barcelona’s stars has turned down a massive offer from the Saudi Pro League and insisted on staying at the Spotify Camp Nou.

According to Alfredo Martínez, a prominent journalist at Spanish radio station Onda Cero, La Roja and Barça star Dani Olmo has turned down a move to Saudi side Al-Qadisiyah.

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Al-Qadisiyah were prepared to submit a formal offer to Barcelona, worth up to €60 million, to secure Olmo’s services, tempting the player with a four-year contract and a net annual salary of €9.5 million.

However, the Spanish star made his position clear with a categorical refusal. Al-Qadisiyah’s offer was not the only one to reach Olmo recently; he also received offers from major clubs in the English Premier League, such as Arsenal, as well as clubs from the French league.

All offers were met with the same response: “Olmo is thinking only of staying with Barça.”

Olmo is performing well for the Catalan side and played a key role in Saturday’s 2-1 La Liga victory over Atlético Madrid, setting up the first goal for his teammate Marcus Rashford.