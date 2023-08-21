'Ilkay Gundogan has Barcelona DNA!' - Xavi hails midfielder as 'cornerstone' of his team and says he's there to 'make the difference'

Barcelona manager Xavi lauded Ilkay Gundogan's efforts in the team's win over Cadiz, claiming that the German is the team's 'cornerstone.'

Xavi hails Gundogan after Barcelona win

Provided assist for Pedri's opener

Gundogan has 'Barca DNA'

WHAT HAPPENED? The new Barcelona midfielder provided the assist for Pedri's goal which broke the deadlock in the 82nd minute. The Germany international found Pedri making the run inside the box with an inch-perfect chip from which the Spaniard found the back of the net. Ferran Torres later scored the winning goal to seal an important 2-0 win for the Catalan giants.

Xavi hailed Gundogan's contribution to the team's win and claimed that the former Manchester City captain possesses the 'Barcelona DNA'.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the game, Xavi said, "Gundo is a cornerstone for the team. He has the Barça DNA. He never loses possession, makes a difference with the ball, and always takes the right decision. We signed Gündogan to make the difference."

He added, "Last year, we lacked interior play and the last pass. Now with Gündogan, Pedri, Gavi, Fermin, Oriol Romeu, it’s different."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The reigning champions picked up a much-needed win in La Liga after a disappointing start to their campaign that saw the Catalan side being held to a goalless draw by Getafe.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? Xavi's side will now square off with Villarreal in La Liga on August 27.