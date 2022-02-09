'I wasn't the problem' - Arteta responds to Aubameyang's claim it was his fault he left Arsenal
James Westwood
Getty/GOAL
Mikel Arteta has responded to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's claim that it was his fault he left Arsenal, insisting he was the "solution, not the problem".
The Gunners boss told a press conference when quizzed on Aubameyang's exit and subsequent move to Barcelona: "I’m extremely grateful what Auba has done and his contribution. The way I see myself in that relationship is the solution, not the problem."
More to follow.