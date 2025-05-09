How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals NHL Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Carolina Hurricanes are ready to face the Washington Capitals to begin the highly anticipated Game 3 in their second-round NHL Playoff series on May 10, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT. The Hurricanes and the Capitals are tied 1-1 in their series. The most recent game was won 3-1 by the Capitals.
Carolina's overall record is 47-30-5, including a solid 23-5-5 record against teams in the Metropolitan Division. When the Hurricanes accrue fewer penalty minutes compared to their opponents, their record is 26-10-1.
In contrast, Washington is 18-9-1 in the division and has a 51-22-9 overall record. The Capitals have a 53-3-6 record when they score three goals or more, proving their dominance in offensive production.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals NHL game, plus plenty more.
Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals: Date and puck-drop time
The thrilling NHL battle between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals will happen on May 10, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Date
May 10, 2025
Puck-Drop Time
6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT
Venue
Lenovo Center
Location
Raleigh, North Carolina
How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals on TV & stream live online
TV channel: TNT
Streaming service: SlingTV
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals team news
Carolina Hurricanes team news
Andrei Svechnikov has six goals with two assists in his previous ten games.
Seth Jarvis leads the team with 35 assists and 32 goals.
Carolina Hurricanes injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Mark Jankowski
Undisclosed
Day-to-Day
Jesper Fast
Neck injury
Out for Season
Washington Capitals team news
Alexander Ovechkin has scored 44 goals and provided 29 assists for the Capitals thus far this season.
Connor McMichael has contributed two assists and five goals in his last ten games.
Washington Capitals injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
Charlie Lindgren
Personal
Day-to-Day
Sonny Milano
Upper body injury
Out
Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals head-to-head record
The Capitals have a slight advantage over the Hurricanes based on their previous five head-to-head records, including their most recent 3-1 victory on May 9th, 2025. Washington's victories on December 21st, April 11th, and May 9th show their ability to manage the pace while scoring three goals or more. Carolina, however, has demonstrated that they are capable of responding with excellent performances, most notably in their close 2-1 triumph on May 7th and their 5-1 victory on April 3rd. Both teams have the ability to win in a variety of ways throughout the series, including high-tempo offensive games and low-scoring, disciplined contests. Thursday's game may depend on discipline and offensive games, as Carolina has a history of success when it comes to limiting penalties, especially considering the close nature of recent games and the 1-1 playoff series tie. Washington could turn the tide back in their direction if they can produce early offensive production, as they have done in their last three victories.
Date
Results
May 09, 2025
Capitals 3-1 Hurricanes
May 07, 2025
Hurricanes 2-1 Capitals
Apr 11, 2025
Capitals 5-4 Hurricanes
Apr 03, 2025
Hurricanes 5-1 Capitals
Dec 21, 2024
Capitals 3-1 Hurricanes