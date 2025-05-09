How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals NHL Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals, including how to watch and team news.

The Carolina Hurricanes are ready to face the Washington Capitals to begin the highly anticipated Game 3 in their second-round NHL Playoff series on May 10, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT. The Hurricanes and the Capitals are tied 1-1 in their series. The most recent game was won 3-1 by the Capitals.

Carolina's overall record is 47-30-5, including a solid 23-5-5 record against teams in the Metropolitan Division. When the Hurricanes accrue fewer penalty minutes compared to their opponents, their record is 26-10-1.

In contrast, Washington is 18-9-1 in the division and has a 51-22-9 overall record. The Capitals have a 53-3-6 record when they score three goals or more, proving their dominance in offensive production.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals: Date and puck-drop time

The thrilling NHL battle between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals will happen on May 10, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Date May 10, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Lenovo Center Location Raleigh, North Carolina

How to watch Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: SlingTV

Carolina Hurricanes vs Washington Capitals team news

Carolina Hurricanes team news

Andrei Svechnikov has six goals with two assists in his previous ten games.

Seth Jarvis leads the team with 35 assists and 32 goals.

Carolina Hurricanes injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Mark Jankowski Undisclosed Day-to-Day Jesper Fast Neck injury Out for Season

Washington Capitals team news

Alexander Ovechkin has scored 44 goals and provided 29 assists for the Capitals thus far this season.

Connor McMichael has contributed two assists and five goals in his last ten games.

Washington Capitals injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Charlie Lindgren Personal Day-to-Day Sonny Milano Upper body injury Out

Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals head-to-head record

The Capitals have a slight advantage over the Hurricanes based on their previous five head-to-head records, including their most recent 3-1 victory on May 9th, 2025. Washington's victories on December 21st, April 11th, and May 9th show their ability to manage the pace while scoring three goals or more. Carolina, however, has demonstrated that they are capable of responding with excellent performances, most notably in their close 2-1 triumph on May 7th and their 5-1 victory on April 3rd. Both teams have the ability to win in a variety of ways throughout the series, including high-tempo offensive games and low-scoring, disciplined contests. Thursday's game may depend on discipline and offensive games, as Carolina has a history of success when it comes to limiting penalties, especially considering the close nature of recent games and the 1-1 playoff series tie. Washington could turn the tide back in their direction if they can produce early offensive production, as they have done in their last three victories.

Date Results May 09, 2025 Capitals 3-1 Hurricanes May 07, 2025 Hurricanes 2-1 Capitals Apr 11, 2025 Capitals 5-4 Hurricanes Apr 03, 2025 Hurricanes 5-1 Capitals Dec 21, 2024 Capitals 3-1 Hurricanes

