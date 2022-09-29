Hudson-Odoi quizzed on Chelsea recall option after summer loan transfer to Bayer Leverkusen

Callum Hudson-Odoi is reluctant to speculate on whether Chelsea will trigger a recall option in January that returns him to Stamford Bridge.

WHAT HAPPENED? The versatile 21-year-old, who is a product of a famed academy system in west London, stepped out of his comfort zone during the last transfer window when completing a loan move to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen. He has no doubt that the best decision was made there, as regular game time has been taken in this season, but he claims to have no inside knowledge on whether new Blues boss Graham Potter will want him back in England once 2023 has been welcomed in.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed by Sky Sports on whether a spell in Germany could be cut short, Hudson-Odoi has said: “I can't really say, because at the end of the day it's not up to me. I can only do what I can do now for the club and push myself to the max here. We don't know what will happen from now to the end of the season. Right now I'm just focusing on playing as much football as possible and trying to help the team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hudson-Odoi pushed for the exits at Chelsea after struggling to nail down a regular starting berth for the Blues under Thomas Tuchel, with a move to Leverkusen allowing him to take in five appearances in the current campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR HUDSON-ODOI? The highly-rated winger, who has senior England caps to his name but remains eligible for Ghana ahead of the 2022 World Cup, is tied to a contract at Chelsea through to 2024 so will be heading back onto their books at some stage.