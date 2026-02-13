Wrexham and Ipswich both have Premier League promotion on their minds this season, but here they battle for a place in the last 16 of the FA Cup.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Wrexham vs Ipswich, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch and live stream Wrexham vs Ipswich for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Wrexham vs Ipswich kick-off time

Wrexham vs Ipswich kicks off on 13 Feb 2026 at 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

Wrexham sit in the playoff places in the Championship despite picking up just seven points from their last five league assignments. Pertinently, they're winless in their last three home matches, including defeats to Millwall and Norwich and a draw with Leicester in that sequence. Wrexham reached this stage after beating EPL side Nottingham Forest on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

Ipswich are seven points above Wrexham in the Championship and trying to reel Middlesbrough and Coventry in with automatic promotion at stake.

Injury news, key stats

Matty James and Liberato Cacace are expected to miss out for Wrexham after suffering toe and knee issues against Millwall.

Ipswich playmaker Anis Mehmeti is ineligible after representing Bristol City in the third round.

Jack Clarke has 12 goals in 30 league outings for the Tractor Boys this term.

Team news & squads

