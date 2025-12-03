This page contains affiliate links. When you sign up for a subscription through these links, we will receive a commission.

Napoli and Cagliari will put aside the league and prepare to face each other in the round of 16 of the 2025/2026 Coppa Italia.

The Azzurri, holders of the last Scudetto, make their season debut in the tournament; Gli Isolani, on the other hand, earned their place against Antonio Conte's team by eliminating Virtus Entella and Frosinone.

In the event of a draw after 90 minutes, the rules stipulate that extra time will not be played. The match will go straight to penalties (extra time is only included in the semi-finals and final): the winner of Napoli-Cagliari will face the winner of the game between Fiorentina and Como in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia.

How to watch Napoli vs. Cagliari live? TV channel and live streaming

In the United States (US), the Coppa Italia round of 16 match between Napoli vs Cagliari will be broadcast live on Paramount+, as well as using NordVPN.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

Napoli v Cagliari: kick-off time

The match between Napoli and Cagliari will be played on Wednesday, 3 December 2025, at 12:00 pm EST, at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples.

Team news and line-ups

SSC Napoli vs Cagliari Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager A. Conte Probable lineup Substitutes Manager F. Pisacane

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

News about Napoli

Napoli are still without the injured Anguissa, De Bruyne, Gilmour, Gutierrez, Lukaku and Meret, but the switch to a 3-4-2-1 formation has restored the confidence they had lost in recent weeks: Conte's change of system therefore seems to be the ideal solution for the Neapolitan side at the moment.

News on Cagliari

Belotti is the only long-term injury for Cagliari, with Pisacane aiming to bring back both Mazzitelli and Yerry Mina shortly. Zé Pedro, on the other hand, is expected to return at the end of the month.

Form

While Napoli, after their defeat in Bologna, regrouped and took advantage of the break to reorganise their ideas and get back on track towards their goal, making the most of Conte's outburst, Cagliari find themselves having to deal with a very long winless streak: the Rossoblù have not won since 23 September, when they beat Frosinone 4-1 in the Coppa Italia. In the following nine matches, they have had four draws and five defeats.

The situation is diametrically opposite for the Neapolitans, who, following their defeat at the Dall'Ara, have beaten Atalanta, Qarabag (in the Champions League) and Roma in succession, regaining the top spot in Serie A and reviving their chances of qualifying for Europe.

Matches between the two teams

Napoli and Cagliari have faced each other 90 times, with the Azzurri coming out on top: 42 wins against 14 for the Sardinians, with 34 draws.

Standings

Napoli are joint top of Serie A with Milan on 28 points, while Cagliari are in fifteenth place with 11 points.

