PSV's lead at the summit of the Eredivisie is a staggering 17 points ahead of nearest challengers Feyenoord, with 12 games to go. A 27th crown seems inevitable for the two-time defending champions of the Netherlands.

Volendam, promoted this season, are 15th and four points ahead of Telstar, who sit in the first relegation playoff spot. 16 of Volandam's 21 points this season have come at home, so they'll need to rely on comfort at Kras Stadion, especially against the sides around them. PSV aren't one of those sides. PSV's 100% record away from home this term is also a daunting proposition for Volendam.

Henk Veerman faces a late fitness test, as do Anthony Descotte, Joel Ideho and Nordin Bukala; however, Gibson Yah’s knee issue sidelines the Volendam midfielder.

Robin van Cruijsen has been involved in six goals (three goals and as many assists).

PSV will be without first-choice goalkeeper Matej Kovar, Alassane Plea, Nick Olij, Ricardo Pepi and Ruben van Bommel.

PSV star Joey Veerman has eight goals and 11 assists in Eredivisie this term.

Volendam are winless against PSV in 32 years.

