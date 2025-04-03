This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

How to watch Chivas in the United States: Liga MX, CONCACAF Champions League, Leagues Cup and more

CD GuadalajaraLiga MXCONCACAF Champions CupLeagues CupCopa por MexicoTV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about how to watch Chivas in Liga MX and all major competitions.

Chivas - known as Guadalajara or Chivas de Guadalajara - are chasing their first piece of major silverware since 2018.

For a side with rich culture, heritage and history - never relegated from Liga MX since its inception - Chivas are regulars in the Mexican top flight as well as continental club competitions over the years.

The club has a massive following in the United States, especially in the vast Latino community. Chivas have distinctively been known for their policy of signing only Mexican players or those with a Mexican connection.

Gerardo Espinoza's side crashed out of the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup, but still have the Liga MX and Leagues Cup titles to play for this season.

GOAL takes a look at where to watch Chivas in action in 2025.

Live broadcast of Chivas' matches

Chivas will take on Monterrey in a Torneo Clausura 2025 encounter in Liga MX on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

How to watch Chivas' upcoming Liga MX games

In the US, Liga MX matches can be watched on Peacock, Univision, Telemundo, Universo, Fox SportsTUDN and the TUDN sports app. Games are also broadcast on streaming services such as Fubo, Sling TV and ViX.

Match highlights are available on YouTube for anybody to access globally on Liga MX's official YouTube channel.

Date

Time (ET)

Fixture

USA TV channel + stream

Sat, Apr 5

9:05 pm

Monterrey vs Chivas

Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX

Fri, Apr 11

11:05 pm

Mazatlan vs Chivas

TBC

Tue, Apr 15

9:05 pm

Chivas vs Puebla

TBC

Sat, Apr 19

11:10 pm

Atlas vs Chivas

TBC

Chivas channels and live streams in the Leagues Cup

The Red and Whites compete in the annual soccer competition between clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS), the main soccer league in the United States, and Liga MX. The fixtures for the 2025 Leagues Cup will begin after the regular phase of Torneo Clausura 2025.

Date

Time (ET)

Fixture

US TV channel + stream

Thu, Jul 31

TBD

Chivas vs NY Red Bulls

TBC

Sun, Aug 3

TBD

Chivas vs Charlotte

TBC

Thu, Aug 7

TBD

Cincinnati vs Chivas

TBC

Where to watch Chivas in the CONCACAF Champions League

Chivas finished fourth on the 2023-24 aggregate table of Liga MX to qualify for the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup Round One.

However, Espinoza's men suffered a round of 16 exit after a 4-1 loss on aggregate against fellow Liga MX side Club America.

Date

Time (ET)

Fixture

US TV channel + stream

Mar 5

9:30 pm

Chivas 1-0 America

Fubo, Sling TV, ViX

Mar 12

10:30 pm

America 4-0 Chivas

Fubo, Sling TV, ViX

