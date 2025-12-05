Chelsea's next Premier League match sees them making the trip to the South Coast for a meeting with Bournemouth on Saturday, with kick-off slated for 3pm local time. In the United States, this means a start time of 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and 7:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.

It is Gameweek 15 in arguably the most exciting league in the world, and The Blues are set to confront The Cherries in a crunch encounter. Enzo Maresca’s men head into the clash nine points behind leaders Arsenal and cannot afford to drop many more points if they are serious about winning the league title. They saw their title aspirations dented on Wednesday night when they suffered a surprise 3-1 defeat at relegation-threatened Leeds United.

Bournemouth didn't do much better themselves, as they fell to a narrow 1-0 home defeat to Everton on Tuesday night and will also be looking to bounce back. That loss to the Toffees ended their longest unbeaten run at the Vitality Stadium in the top flight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Chelsea will be available on Peacock.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bournemouth vs Chelsea kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Vitality Stadium

Premier League match between Bournemouth and Chelsea will take place at Vitailty Stadium on Saturday, December 6 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and 7:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

Andoni Iraola will be without Ryan Christie (knee) and Ben Doak (hamstring) as they remain sidelined with injuries, while Lewis Cook and Tyler Adams are both ruled out through suspension. The Spanish tactician will, however, have Marcos Senesi and David Brooks available as options after they both return from one-match suspensions. The Cherries will continue to rely heavily on their best player, Antoine Semenyo, who scored when they last met Chelsea.

Chelsea team news

The Blues are still without their midfield rock, Moises Caicedo, who will serve the second of a three-match suspension this weekend. The Ecuadorian's absence has been felt by Chelsea, who conceded three goals during the week and looked rather soft in the middle of the park. Maresca will also have to do without the services of Levi Colwill (knee), Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo (both thigh) and Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended). The return of star man Cole Palmer, though, provides a welcome boost. He will join Pedro Neto in attack, who has scored five goals in 14 Premier League games this season.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links