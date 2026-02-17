Benfica will look to land the first blow as hosts against favourites Real Madrid, in a clash between two former European champions vying to advance to the next round.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Benfica vs Real Madrid, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Benfica vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Estadio da Luz

Benfica and Real Madrid will kick off on 17 Feb 2026 at 20:00 at GMT and 15:00 EST.

Match Preview

Getty Images

Benfica head into the clash on a five-match unbeaten streak, featuring consecutive league victories over Santa Clara and Alverca in the Primeira Liga. The Portuguese giants, who are under the guidance of Jose Mourinho, will look to capitalise on their home advantage at the Estádio da Luz and deliver a strong performance against Real Madrid.

However, Benfica face an in-form Real Madrid side that has claimed three consecutive victories to maintain their La Liga title challenge. The Spanish giants remain clear favourites to triumph in Lisbon, thanks to Álvaro Arbeloa's star-studded squad and formidable Champions League pedigree.

Injuries, key stats

Getty Images

Fredrik Aursnes (muscle injury), Alexander Bah, Samuel Soares, João Veloso, Dodi Lukébakio and Richard Ríos are on Benfica's injury list, but there are no suspension issues.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will be without key players Jude Bellingham, Éder Militão, and Rodrygo due to injuries, while Raúl Asencio is suspended.

Benfica hold a strong historical edge over Madrid in their head-to-head encounters, with Benfica winning three of the four previous meetings (Real Madrid 1 win, no draws) across Champions League/European Cup fixtures.

Their most recent match saw Benfica claim a dramatic 4-2 triumph over Madrid in the league phase in January 2026.

However, Madrid have a strong record against Portuguese sides, winning eight of their last 10 Champions League matches (D1 L1) and averaging 2.2 goals per game in those fixtures.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

BEN Last 2 matches RMA 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Benfica 4 - 2 Real Madrid

Benfica 5 - 2 Real Madrid 9 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Benfica vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: