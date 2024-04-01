How to watch today's Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, TV schedule, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s MLB game between Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Yankees.

Arizona Diamondbacks welcome the New York Yankees in the first set of clashes of their three-match series with both sides looking to start off on a high.

Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Colorado Rockies thrice in four meetings in their opening set of series. The Diamondbacks scored 16 runs in their opening encounter giving the Rookies no scope for a revival throughout the four games as they look to continue their domination in the NL West Standings.

New York Yankees, on the other hand, had a swashbuckling start to their MLB campaign as they dismantled Houston Astros in all four games scoring 22 runs and conceding just 11 in some scintillating showing of heroics.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Diamondbacks vs Yankees game.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Yankees: Date & First Pitch Time

The Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees face off at the Chase Field located in Phoenix, Arizona on Monday, April 1, 2024, with the first pitch for the two sides scheduled for 9:40 pm ET / 6:40 pm PT in the US.

Date Monday, April 1, 2024 First pitch time 9:40 pm ET / 6:40 pm PT Arena Chase Field Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Yankees on TV & stream live online

Fans in the United States can watch the clash between the Diamondbacks and Yankees on MLB.tv through FuboTV, which offers a free trial. You can also check out the FuboTV MLB page for the latest streaming information.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One, MLB, NBA, NHL, and general sports fans.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs New York Yankees Rosters and Injury Reports

Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks were dependent on the heroics of Brandon Pfaadt who pitched five solid innings and Christian Walker who smashed two home runs helping the Diamondbacks dump aside the Rockies.

The NL West leaders will bank on Lourdes Gurriel Jr. who has had a strong start to the campaign with the Diamondbacks averaging 0.471 with six runs, eight hits, two doubles, and two home runs.

Josh Green, Jordan Lawler (thumb), Jose Castillo (hand), Andy Weber, and Alek Thomas are all designated to the day-to-day reserve.

Randal Grichuk is nursing an ankle injury as he's out of action for the next 10 days alongside Drey Jameson who's sidelined for the next two months owing to an elbow injury while Kristian Robinson is on the bench because of a sprained shoulder.

New York Yankees

Juan Soto has the highest batting average for the Yankees with 0.529 having scored two runs and nine hits alongside one double and one crucial home run. Soto has an on-base percentage of 0.600 and a slugging percentage of 0.765 for the Yankees.

Oswald Cabrera has the most home runs for the Yankees having scored two with three runs and seven hits.

Sean Herman, Art Warren, Oscar Gonzalez, and Jorbit Vivas are all sidelined for the Yankees while Anthony Volpe and James Norwood are listed as day-to-day reserves with the former yet to recover from illness.

JT Brubaker (elbow), Gerrit Cole (elbow), Jasson Dominguez (elbow), Lou Trivino (elbow), and Scott Effross (back) are all put on the 60-day injured list by the Yankees.

Recent results

Arizona Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Result 1 April 2024 Colorado (W) 5-1 31 March 2024 Colorado (L) 9-4 30 March 2024 Colorado (W) 7-3 29 March 2024 Colorado (W) 16-1

New York Yankees