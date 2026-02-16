Al Hilal will be determined to preserve their flawless unbeaten run in the AFC Champions League Elite when they face the unpredictable Al Wahda.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Al Hilal vs Al-Wahda, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Al Hilal vs Al-Wahda kick-off time

Al Hilal and Al-Wahda will kick off on 16 Feb 2026, 18:15 GMT and 13:15 EST.

Match Preview

Getty Images

Al Hilal remain undefeated in seven matches in this season's Champions League Elite, securing six wins and one draw—the latter a goalless stalemate against Shabab Al Ahli in their most recent outing.

The Saudi giants, already qualified for the Round of 16 and topping the West Zone standings, will aim to cap a near-perfect league phase campaign with a victory over unpredictable Al Wahda in their final match.

Meanwhile, Al Wahda have suffered just one defeat in seven matches in this season's AFC Champions League Elite, recording four wins and two draws—including a draw against Al Ahli Saudi in their most recent outing.

The UAE side, already qualified for the knockout phase with 14 points and sitting fourth in the West Zone standings, will be eager to become the first team to defeat Al Hilal in this final league-phase clash.

Injuries, key stats

Al Wahda media

Yassine Bounou, Yusuf Akçiçek and Malcom are on Al Hilal's injury list, while Al Wahda star Gerónimo Rivera will be upset as he is injured.

Al Hilal remain unbeaten against Darko Milanič's Al Wahda in their four previous meetings across the Champions League Elite, recording one win and three draws.

Their last encounter in 2017 ended in a 1-0 victory for the Saudi giants.

Team news & squads

Al Hilal vs Al-Wahda Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager S. Inzaghi Probable lineup Substitutes Manager Dimas

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

HIL Last 2 matches ALW 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Al Hilal 1 - 0 Al-Wahda

Al-Wahda 2 - 2 Al Hilal 3 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Hilal vs Al-Wahda today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belong on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: