Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal will be “active” during the January transfer window, with reinforcements being lined up in north London.

Gunners top of the Premier League table

Have suffered untimely injuries

Intend to be busy in next market

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners reached the World Cup break in 2022-23 top of the Premier League table, with 12 wins and 37 points taken from 14 games. While Arsenal have been flying, Brazil international striker Gabriel Jesus has suffered an untimely injury and has Arteta conceded that greater depth is required to his squad at Emirates Stadium in order for a title challenge and bids for domestic and continental silverware to be sustained.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arteta has said of his winter recruitment plans: “We are going to be active. Active means we are looking to strengthen the team. This squad still does not have the luxury of not maximising every single window. We’ve to do that because it is really important. But then we have to get the right profile. It has to be the right player to take us to the next level.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are being linked with a number of players heading into January, with Leicester playmaker Youri Tielemans and Brighton’s World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister said to be in their sights. The Gunners are also reported to be keen on Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

WHAT NEXT? For now, Arteta’s side are focused on making a positive return to to competitive action after the mid-season break, with London rivals West Ham due at the Emirates for a derby date on Boxing Day.