How to watch Houston vs Florida State NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No.8 Houston returns to action this Saturday, Dec. 6, when it squares off with Florida State at 8 p.m. in the Houston Hoops Showdown at the Toyota Center.

The Cougars (7–1) head into the matchup riding some momentum. They opened their Las Vegas trip with a dramatic 78–74 overtime win against Syracuse before stumbling against then-No. 17 Tennessee. Houston regrouped quickly, though, grinding out a 66–56 victory over Notre Dame the next day to close the event on a positive note and carry some confidence into this short break.

Florida State (5–3), meanwhile, has experienced a harsh reality check. After jumping out to a promising 5–1 start, mostly against softer opposition, the Seminoles have been brought back down to size, suffering lopsided defeats in their last two outings against high-major foes.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Houston vs Florida State NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Houston vs Florida State: Date and tip-off time

The Houston Cougars will face off against the Florida State Seminoles in an exciting NCAAM game on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

Date Saturday, December 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Toyota Center Location Houston, TX

How to watch Houston vs Florida State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Houston Cougars and the Florida State Seminoles exclusively live on Peacock.

Houston vs Florida State team news & key performers

Houston Cougars team news

Houston’s win over Notre Dame last Wednesday was far more controlled. The Cougars built a 39–25 halftime lead and managed the game the rest of the way, closing out a steady 66–56 victory. Emanuel Sharp paced UH with 17 points, five rebounds, and three assists, while Milos Uzan delivered a strong all-around showing of 15 points, five boards, and three dimes. Joseph Tugler also made his presence felt inside, contributing 10 points and eight rebounds as Houston wrapped up its trip with a solid performance.

Florida State Seminoles team news

Florida State’s midweek matchup with Georgia quickly spiraled out of control. The Seminoles trailed 49–30 at the break and never found their footing, ultimately getting run out of the gym in a 107–73 blowout. Robert McCray did everything he could to keep FSU afloat, finishing with 18 points, five rebounds, and an assist. Chauncey Wiggins chipped in 15 points and a pair of boards as the only other Seminole in double figures, while Kobe MaGee added eight points and swiped two steals despite the lopsided result.