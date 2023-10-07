Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Houston Dynamo and Colorado Rapids, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dynamo are set to host Colorado Rapids in their next MLS fixture.

Houston are coming into this on the back of two draws in the league against FC Dallas and Montreal. The Dynamos were recently crowned the US Open Cup champions after beating Inter Miami by a margin of 2-1. The home side are currently sixth in the table with 45 points from 32 games.

Colorado Rapids are currently bottom of the Western Conference and come into this on the back of their fifth win of the season against Austin. They are unbeaten in their last two games in the league and will be looking to close the season on a high.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 7, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

The MLS match between Houston Dynamo and Colorado Rapids will be played at Shell Energy Stadium.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in the United States (US).

How to watch Houston Dynamo vs Colorado Rapids online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Houston Dynamo team news

Houston Dynamo have a few injury concerns. The home side will be without the services of Ifunanyachi Achara (knee), Teenage Hadebe (leg), and Tate Schmitt (knee). Left-back Schmitt, for one, is set to miss the rest of the season following his ACL surgery.

Houston Dynamo predicted XI: Clark; Escobar, Sviatchenko, Micael, Steres; Artur, Herrera, Franco; Quinones, Bassi; Aliyu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Nelson, Valdez Defenders: Hadebe, Escobar, Steres, Dorsey, Bartlow, Murana, Sviatchenko, Micael Midfielders: Herrera, Bassi, Carrasquilla, Franco, Castilla, Artur, Caicedo, Baird, Auguste, Quinones, Kowalczyk Forwards: Ferreira, Ulfarsson, Aliyu

Colorado Rapids team news

The travelling side has a couple of injury concerns of their own. Alex Gersbach, Aboubacar Keita, William Yarbrough and Jack Price are not available due to knocks, while Sidnei Tavares is a doubt with illness.

Colorado Rapids predicted XI: Ilic; Anderson, Bombito, Maxso, Gutman; Ronan, Bassett; Nicholson, Rubio, Harris; Navarro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ilic, Rodriguez Defenders: Maxso, Abubakar, Wilson, Edwards, Bombito, Gutman, Markanich, Rosenberry, Anderson, Beitashour Midfielders: Leyva, Priso-Mbongue, Amadou, Ronan, Tavares, Larraz, Diaz, Nicholson, Bassett, Max, Barrios, Galvan, Vargas Forwards: Navarro, Rubio, Cabral, Yapi, Lewis, Harris

Head-to-Head Record

Each of the last three games between the two sides has ended in a draw in the MLS.

Date Match Competition July 16, 2023 Colorado 0-0 Houston MLS August 21, 2022 Colorado 1-1 Houston MLS March 20, 2022 Houston 1-1 Colorado MLS

