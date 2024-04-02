How to watch today's Tampa Bay Rays vs Texas Rangers MLB game: Live stream, TV schedule, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s MLB game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers.

Tampa Bay Rays look to get the scoreline back on track after losing the first clash against Texas Rangers in an intriguing series in the MLB.

Tampa Bay Rays are trailing in the Atlantic Division with two consecutive losses against Toronto and Texas. Despite sharing the splits against Toronto, the side began their series against Texas with a shambolic 9-3 defeat.

On the other hand, Texas Rangers are seeded at the summit of the AL West Standings with a PCT of 0.750. The visitors defeated Chicago, losing just one game and winning twice. They also began the series on a high with a scintillating victory in the opening encounter.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Bay Rays vs Rangers game.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Texas Rangers: Date & First Pitch Time

Tampa Bay Rays lock horns with Texas Rangers at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The two sides will play each other on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, with the first pitch scheduled at 6:50 pm ET / 3:50 pm PT

Date Tuesday, April 2, 2024 First pitch time 6:50 pm ET / 3:50 pm PT Arena Tropicana Field Location St. Petersburg, Florida

How to watch Tampa Bay Rays vs Texas Rangers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the United States can watch the clash between the Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers on MLB.tv through FuboTV, which offers a free trial. You can also check out the FuboTV MLB page for the latest streaming information.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One, MLB, NBA, NHL, and general sports fans.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Texas Rangers Rosters and Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Diaz has five runs batted in and scored three runs: five hits, one double, and a crucial homerun, with a scintillating batting average of 0.263.

In pitching, Zack Little II and Aaron Civale have the highest strikeouts, with six apiece, with the latter also scoring a homerun.

Josh Lowe (oblique), Taylor Walls (hip), Jonny DeLuca (hand), and Jonathan Aranda (finger) are on the Rays' 10-day injury list, while Shane Baz (elbow) and Taj Bradley (pectoral) will be out of action for the next 15 days.

The other injury absentees for the Rays include Jeffrey Springs (elbow), Drew Rasmussen (elbow), and Shane McClanahan (elbow), who are confined to the treatment room for the next two months due to their respective knocks.

Junior Caminero is listed as a day-to-day reserve due to a quadriceps injury, while Yu Chang is permanently out for a long time due to an oblique strain.

Texas Rangers

The Rangers will bank on the heroics of Adolis Garcia, who has three runs, four hits, and three home runs with a batting average of 0.235.

American shortstop Corey Seager will play an integral role once again, with a scintillating batting average of 0.462, which is the highest for the Rangers, along with three runs and six hits.

Kumar Rocker (elbow), Gerardo Carrillo (elbow), and Josh Jung are permanently out of contention for the visitors.

Carson Coleman (elbow), Jacob deGrom (elbow), and Tyler Maehle (elbow) are listed on the 60-day injury lists, while Nathaniel Lowe is sidelined for the next 10 days due to an oblique injury.

Meanwhile, the likes of Michael Lorenzen (neck), Jonathan Hernandez (lat), and Max Scherzer (back) are on the 15-day injury list for the Rangers.

Recent results

Tampa Bay Rays

Date Opponent Result 1 April 2024 Texas (L) 9-3 30 March 2024 Toronto (L) 9-2 30 March 2024 Toronto (W) 5-1 29 March 2024 Toronto (W) 8-2 28 March 2024 Toronto (L) 8-2

Texas Rangers