How to watch today's Houston Astros vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game: Live stream, TV schedule, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s MLB game between Houston Astros vs Toronto Blue Jays.

Houston Astros continue their hunt for their first win this season as they host Toronto Blue Jays in an intriguing MLB fixture.

Houston Astros were dumped by New York Yankees in all four of their four opening outings in the MLB. The side scored just 11 runs in their opening four clashes with a batting average of just 0.200.

Toronto Blue Jays, on the other hand, gained a spit of a four-game series as they managed a crucial victory in the last clash against Tampa Bay. Justin Turner thundered four crucial runs to salvage a stalemate after the Blue Jays were trailing on aggregate.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Astros vs Blue Jays game.

Houston Astros vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date & First Pitch Time

Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays face each other at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

The two sides will play each other on Monday, April 1, 2024, with the first pitch scheduled at 8:10 pm ET / 5:10 pm PT.

Date Monday, April 1, 2024 First pitch time 8:10 pm ET / 5:10 pm PT Arena Minute Maid Park Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Astros vs Toronto Blue Jays on TV & stream live online

Fans in the United States can watch the clash between Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.tv through FuboTV, which offers a free trial. You can also check out the FuboTV MLB page for the latest streaming information.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One, MLB, NBA, NHL, and general sports fans.

Houston Astros vs Toronto Blue Jays Rosters and Injury Reports

Houston Astros

Jose Altuve was the solitary star for the Astros in their string of shambolic results against the Yankees with the Venezuelan international scoring three runs, six hits, two doubles, and one home run as he averaged 0.333 in the four games.

Yainer Diaz has the highest average for the Astros with a batting average of 0.429 alongside his one run and six hits while Josh Hader has managed seven strikeouts while pitching.

Pitcher Jonathan Eric Sprinkle is sidelined from action as he'll be unavailable for selection while Lance McCullers Jr. and Kendall Graveman are confined to the treatment room for the next two months.

Grae Kessinger (hamstring), Forrest Whitley (finger), Jose Abreu (hand), Jayden Murray, and Dixon Machado (quadriceps) are listed as day-to-day reserves for the hosts.

Luis Garcia (elbow), Shawn Dubin (forearm), Penn Murfee (elbow), Oliver Ortega (elbow), Jose Urquidy (forearm), Justin Verlander (shoulder), and Bennett Sousa (shoulder) are on the 15-day injury list for the Astros.

Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer scored five runs, three hits and two home runs in the series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Daulton Varsho was also useful for the Astros as he scored two runs and two hits while Justin Turner chipped in with four runs and four hits alongside two doubles.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had the highest batting average for the Astros against the Rays with an average of 0.308 as he scored two runs, four hits, and one crucial home run.

Bo Bichette is recovering from neck spasms, he's listed as a day-to-day reserve while Erik Swanson, Alek Manoah, and Jordan Romano are listed on the 15-day injury list due to forearm, shoulder, and elbow injury respectively.

Trent Palmer and Joey Votto are ruled out for the visitors with the latter nursing an ankle injury while American catcher Danny Jansen is suffering from a wrist injury ruling him out of action.

Recent results

Houston Astros

Date Opponent Result 31 March 2024 New York (L) 4-3 31 March 2024 New York (L) 5-3 30 March 2024 New York (L) 7-1 29 March 2024 New York (L) 5-4

Toronto Blue Jays