Hibernian vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa Conference League match between Hibernian and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa and Hibernian lock horns in an all-British Europa Conference League tie as the two sides battle it out in the play-off round of the competition.

It is the first European tie for Villa since 2010 and the one-time European Cup winners will be eager to hit the ground running, with a place in the group stage up for grabs. Hibernian, who were the first ever British club to enter official European competition, fell at the third qualifying round of this competition in 2021-22 and will be keen to set that right this season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hibernian vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Date: August 23, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:45 ET Venue: Easter Road, Edinburgh

The Europa Conference League play-off tie between Hibernian and Aston Villa will be played at 12:45pm ET on Wednesday August 23, 2023. The game will take place at Easter Road in Edinburgh.

How to watch Hibernian vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ and CBS Golazo Network in the US.

Team news & squads

Hibernian team news

Aston Villa academy graduate Jake Doyle-Hayes has been passed fit and could be in line to feature against his former club. However, Dylan Levitt will miss the game thanks to an ankle injury. There is positive news for Dylan Vente, though, with the Dutch striker recovering from a facial injury to take his place in the squad.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson is conscious of the fact that his team are not favourites against the Premier League side, but insists that they are well motivated to win.

"You can feel that buzz. This is where we want to be, who we want to be competing against," Johnson told reporters before the match. "I think we have a really good opportunity to enhance the reputation of the club. We've put ourselves in a good position to go and compete against probably the favourites of the competition.

"It's a huge challenge. We've got to bring our individual brilliance to the game. We always carry a threat. We've got pace, we've got goals in us. We've got to be really confident in our attributes while being respectful of Aston Villa's strengths. It's not about the lads just turning up for a bit of fun here. We're not expected to win, but it doesn't mean we can't win."

Probable Hibernian XI: Marshall; Stevenson, Fish, Hanlon, Miller; Newell, Jeggo, Campbell; Boyle, Vente, Youan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marshall, Wollacott, Boruc, Johnson Defenders: Miller, Hanlon, Fish, Cadden, Stevenson, Obita, Harbottle, Bushiri, MacIntyre, Megwa Midfielders: Doyle-Hayes, Jeggo, Newell, Henderson, Tavares, Campbell, McAllister Forwards: Youan, Vente, Boyle, Le Fondre, McKirdy, Doidge

Aston Villa team news

Villa captain John McGinn is set for a reunion with his former team, where he played for three seasons from 2015 until 2018. "I never got the chance when I left to show my appreciation to the fans or anyone there," he told reporters ahead of the game. "I remember coming off, but you don't want to be that guy that does a lap of honour, expecting appreciation. So, I just jogged off as normal.

"It will be nice to see the supporters and thank them for what was an amazing three years, but at the same time when the whistle goes, I hope they're cursing and swearing at me and treating me like a normal opponent."

Villa will be without a number of key players, including Philippe Coutinho, whose appearance against Everton was cut short due to a thigh injury. Coutinho joins the likes of Emiliano Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Leander Dendoncker and Alex Moreno on the treatment bench.

Diego Carlos came off the bench in the win against Everton and could be in line to start, with Ezri Konsa or Pau Torres making way. It is possible that Dibu Martinez will drop to the bench to give Robin Olsen a run out, but Unai Emery may err on the side of caution and keep his number one in place.

Probable Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Digne, D. Carlos, Torres, Cash; McGinn, Tielemans, Diaby, Bailey, Zaniolo; Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen Defenders: Cash, D. Carlos, Konsa, Digne, Torres, Chambers, Hause Midfielders: D. Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Diaby, Zaniolo, Bailey, Philogene, Ramsey, Kamara Forwards: Watkins, Duran, Archer, Davis

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first ever competitive meeting between Aston Villa and Hibernian.

Useful links