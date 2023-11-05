'He was majestic' - Harry Maguire will be first name on Man Utd team sheet after overcoming 'adversity and criticism', says Peter Schmeichel

Peter Schmeichel praised Harry Maguire's performance against Fulham and wants too see the defender's name in Manchester United's team sheet regularly.

Schmeichel hailed Maguire

Played key role as United's beat Fulham

Schmeichel expects him to start regularly

WHAT HAPPENED? The United legend hailed Maguire's performance against Fulham as 'majestic' as the English international caught the eye in the club's 1-0 win over Fulham, courtesy of Bruno Fernandes' late strike.

Schmeichel also believes that the defender's tough times are behind him and that he would now regularly feature in the Red Devils' starting lineup.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Premier League Productions, Schmeichel said: "The best player for me [on Saturday] was Harry Maguire. He was majestic. He was here, there and everywhere. The adversity he has met and the criticism he has been in for and how he has turned it around. Every coach now will put him in first. He was fantastic and without him today I can’t see how Man United would have won today."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the match, manager Erik ten Hag also praised his defender's performance as he spoke highly of the 30-year-old's leadership on the pitch.

WHAT NEXT? The former Leicester star could be next seen in action on Wednesday when his club face Copenhagen in the Champions League.