Today's soccer game between Haiti and USA will be broadcast live on NBC Universo which viewers in the USA can watch live for free using a five day free Fubo trial. This feed will Spanish language.

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You can find NBC Universo on the following Fubo plan(s):

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Haiti vs USA Match Preview

Haiti host the United States at Sabina Park in a CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final fixture that arrives at a turbulent moment for the visiting side.

Mauricio Pochettino has officially departed as USMNT head coach after accepting the Manchester United manager role, bringing an emotional end to a two-year stint that included a run to the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup on home soil. He will oversee this double-header against Haiti before completing his move to Old Trafford on November 19.

For the USA, the distraction of their coach's impending exit has done little to dent their recent run of form. The Americans have won four of their last five matches, including convincing friendly victories over Mexico and Chile, and will be heavy favourites to progress.

Haiti arrive in a more uncertain position. They sit second in Group A of their Nations League section and have shown inconsistency, winning two and losing two of their last four competitive outings before a World Cup defeat to Morocco rounded out their recent five.

The backdrop to this fixture is one of transition for American soccer. With Pochettino set to depart and Pep Guardiola emerging as the federation's primary target to succeed him, the USMNT faces a period of change just as it looks to build on the momentum of hosting the World Cup.

With so much happening off the pitch, the players will be eager to deliver a performance that keeps the USA firmly on course for Nations League progression.

Team News and Injury Latest

Team news for both sides has not yet been confirmed ahead of the fixture at Sabina Park. Full injury and suspension updates for Haiti will be added closer to kick-off once the information becomes available.

For the USA, no official lineup or squad news has been released at this stage. Updates on availability and the projected XI will follow ahead of kick-off.

Head-to-Head Record and Recent Form

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, where the USA won 2-1. The USA have won all three completed head-to-head fixtures in this dataset, with the only dropped points coming in a 2-2 draw at the 2009 Gold Cup. The Americans have scored seven goals across these four meetings and conceded just three.

Haiti have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with their most recent outing ending in a 2-0 defeat to Costa Rica in the CONCACAF Nations League. They did beat the Dominican Republic 4-1 away from home in their previous Nations League fixture and also defeated Costa Rica 2-0 earlier in the campaign. Across their last five matches, Haiti have scored 12 goals and conceded 10, though a 4-2 loss to Morocco at the World Cup highlights their vulnerability against higher-ranked opposition.

The USA arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 friendly win over Canada, following a 3-0 dismantling of Mexico and a 4-2 victory over Chile. The Americans have scored 12 goals across their last five games, though a 4-1 World Cup defeat to Belgium remains the one blemish on an otherwise impressive recent record.