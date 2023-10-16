Greece vs Netherlands: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifier match between Greece and Netherlands, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Greece will take on Netherlands in a battle for the second spot in Group B of the Euro qualifiers on Monday. They are second and third respectively, behind leaders France who have all their games so far.

When these two teams met back in September 2023, Netherlands beat Greece 3-0 but Monday's hosts will be banking on home advantage to pick up a win in this reverse fixture.

Greece's form should give them enough confidence - they have won their last two fixtures with an aggregate scoreline of 7-0. Netherlands, on the other hand, are heading into the game on the back of a defeat at the hands of France.

Greece vs Netherlands kick-off time

Date: October 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 2.45pm EDT Venue: OPAP Arena

The game between Greece and Netherlands will be played at the OPAP Arena on Monday. Kick-off is at 2.45pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Greece vs Netherlands online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will not be available to watch in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the platform after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Greece team news

Following their victorious encounter against Ireland, Greece head coach Gus Poyet is likely to be cautious about making changes to a winning strategy in Athens.

We can expect to see Atlanta United striker Giakoumakis in the starting lineup once again. Poyet also has no fresh injuries or suspensions as concerns for Monday's game,

Greece predicted XI: Vlachodimos; Rota, Retsos, Mavropanos, Tsimikas; Bakasetas, Kourbelis, Mantalos; Masouras, Giakoumakis, Pelkas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vlachodimos, Paschalakis, Athanasiadis Defenders: Tzavellas, Tsimikas, Chatzidiakos, Giannoulis, Baldock, Retsos, Rota, Koulierakis Midfielders: Bakasetas, Mantalos, Bouchalakis, Kourbelis, Pelkas, Siopis, Papanikolaou Forwards: Masouras, Pavlidis, Limnios, Giakoumakis, Fountas, Charzigiovanis, Ioannidis

Netherlands team news

Netherlands have their fair share of fitness problems and those were further compounded during the first half of their defeat against France. Striker Wout Weghorst encountered an unknown injury, and was replaced by Donyell Malen after just 38 minutes.

Verbruggen, Tijjani Reijnders, and Joey Veerman also earned their debuts with the Oranje in the previous match and could feature once again on Monday.

Netherlands predicted XI: Verbruggen; Geertruida, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, Reijnders, Veerman, Hartman; Simons, Malen, Bergwijn

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Noppert, Verbruggen Defenders: Ake, Van Dijk, Dumfries, Geertruida, Hartman, De Ligt, Maatsen, Van de Ven, De Vrij Midfielders: Berghuis, Blind, De Jong, Koopmeiners, De Roon, Veerman, Reijnders, Wieffer Forwards: Gakpo, Lang, Malen, Simons

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture Competition September 2023 Netherlands 3-0 Greece Euro qualifier September 2016 Netherlands 1-2 Greece Friendly April 2004 Netherlands 4-0 Greece Friendly December 1991 Greece 0-2 Netherlands Friendly November 1990 Netherlands 2-0 Greece Euro qualifier

